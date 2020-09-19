Possible to reverse the ordering?

JavaScript
#1

I have the following webservice call which I am using to populate a dropdown menu in the UI. I am getting these records in increasing number of createDate by the webservice. Is it possible to reverse the order based on the most recent createDate? I mean in decreasing order of dates.

$.ajax({
	    beforeSend: function(request) {
		    request.setRequestHeader("eppn", emailID+"@abc.com");
		  },
	   
	    url: 'http://localhost:8080/Services/getUserByDate?userid=JACK',
	    type : 'GET',
 
	    dataType:'json',
	    success : function(data) {
	            console.log("Sept 18 : Testing getUserByDate webservice");  
	            console.log(data);
	            $.each(data.usersList, function (i) { 
	            $("#userSetList").append('<option><a href="#" >'+data.usersList[i].title+' | '+data.usersList[i].userSetId+' | '+moment(data.usersList[i].createDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>');
	          	            
	            });
	           
	            
	            
	     },
	    error : function(request,error)
	    {
	    	 $.growl.error({title: "Error", message: "Webservice request failed!" });
             
	    	
	    }
	});
#2

Arrays have a reverse method. You can use data.usersList.reverse() to achieve what you want there.

#3

Thank you. I used it and noticed following:

console.log("Sept 18 : Testing getUserByDate webservice");  
	            console.log(data.usersList.reverse());

Above code showed the items in reversed format as expected. However, when I tested the following:

$.each(data.usersList.reverse(), function (i) { 
	            $("#userSetList").append('<option><a href="#" >'+data.usersList[i].title+' | '+data.usersList[i].userSetId+' | '+moment(data.usersList[i].createDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>');
	          	            
	            });

It’s not showing items in reverse order. Why?

#4

The array reverse method mutates the array in place.

What that means is that you might need to issue the reverse command first, and then use each.

data.usersList.reverse();
$.each(data.usersList, function (i) { 
    ...
});
#5

Taking a closer look at your HTML code, I’m not sure how an anchor link is supposed to work inside of an option tag. That seems weird and strange to me.

#6

If what you want is to OUTPUT in reverse order, I would suggest:

$.each(data.usersList, function (i) { 
	            $("#userSetList").prepend('<option><a href="#" >'+data.usersList[i].title+' | '+data.usersList[i].userSetId+' | '+moment(data.usersList[i].createDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>');
 	            });

Not only should it output the array in reverse order, but it should be more performant, as the script wont need to do an array reverse prior/during the output.

Also, As Paul_W mentioned, if A tags don’t work inside Option tags. If #userSetList is a SELECT tag, and you consider removing the A tag and and adding a value to the option tag. :slight_smile:

hope that helps.

#7

Thanks. That worked.

#8

The reason I have it there is because user will select one thing and inside jquery change function I am storing the user selection into session storage so that I can use it for some webservice call. Please suggest if this isn’t a good option.

#9

Thanks. Would the following thing be workable if I remove the tag?

The reason I have it there is because user will select one thing and inside jquery change function I am storing the user selection into session storage so that I can use it for some webservice call. Please suggest if this isn’t a good option.
#10

Beating added horse here, but another approach would be to se if the API has a sort option (since the service outputs the data from a specific userID, it stands to reason you could pass variables in the query that will tell it to sort by a column in ASC or DESC order)

The reason I have it there is because user will select one thing and inside jquery change function I am storing the user selection into session storage so that I can use it for some webservice call. Please suggest if this isn’t a good option.

just be aware of the following:

  1. option tag will not act as a link from the SELECT menu
  2. the anchor tag wont act as a link OUT of the select menu ( mostly because you have HREF="#"
  3. the value of the SELECT tag on change will be the text but no tags (as if everything inside the option was run through a strip_tags() function)