Possible to reverse the ordering?

I have the following webservice call which I am using to populate a dropdown menu in the UI. I am getting these records in increasing number of createDate by the webservice. Is it possible to reverse the order based on the most recent createDate ? I mean in decreasing order of dates.

$.ajax({ beforeSend: function(request) { request.setRequestHeader("eppn", emailID+"@abc.com"); }, url: 'http://localhost:8080/Services/getUserByDate?userid=JACK', type : 'GET', dataType:'json', success : function(data) { console.log("Sept 18 : Testing getUserByDate webservice"); console.log(data); $.each(data.usersList, function (i) { $("#userSetList").append('<option><a href="#" >'+data.usersList[i].title+' | '+data.usersList[i].userSetId+' | '+moment(data.usersList[i].createDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>'); }); }, error : function(request,error) { $.growl.error({title: "Error", message: "Webservice request failed!" }); } });