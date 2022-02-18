Possible to hide all if one div active in CSS or is it only achievable in JS

Hi,

Unsure what category to put this in. I’m currently trying to create a navigation similar to the images below. You click the parent element, then the child list appears. I’ve got that working but in CSS is it possible to simply go as this parent element has been activated with the .expanded element, lets hide the other parent elements so it’s just the child and back button element displayed?

image
image1786×1275 88.8 KB

image
image1883×1283 143 KB

Theme from images

My HTML:

      <button class="menu-back">Back</button>
      <ul class="bignav list-unstyled">
        <li>
          <a href="#" class="">Home</a>
        </li>
        <li>
          <a href="#" class="has_children">Services</a>
          <ul class="sub-menu">
            <li><a href="">Service 1</a></li>
            <li><a href="">Service 2</a></li>
            <hr>
            <li>
              <a href="#" class="has_children">Clients</a>
              <ul class="sub-menu">
                <li><a href="">Something</a></li>
                <li><a href="">Something 1</a></li>
              </ul>
            </li>
          </ul>
        </li>
        <li>
          <a href="#" class="has_children">Contact</a>
          <ul class="sub-menu list-col-no">
            <li><a href="">London</a></li>
            <li><a href="">America</a></li>
            <li><a href="">UAE</a></li>
            <li><a href="">China</a></li>
          </ul>
        </li>
      </ul>

CSS:

.sub-menu {
  display: none;
  list-style: none;
}
.sub-menu.active {
  display: block;
}
.menu-back {
  display: none;
}
.menu-back.active {
  display: block;
}
.has_children:after {
  content: "+";
}
.has_children.expanded:after {
  content: "-";
}

.menu-back.active + .has_children {
  display: none;
}

.bignav li a {
    font-size: 3em;
    font-weight: 600;
    text-decoration: none;
    color: black;
    letter-spacing: -0.32px;
}

.list-col-no {
  column-count: 2;
}

JS:

const buttonBack = document.querySelector(".menu-back");
const hasChildren = document.querySelectorAll(".has_children");
const allContent = document.querySelectorAll(".sub-menu");

hasChildren.forEach((subMenu) => {
  subMenu.addEventListener("click", function (event) {
    const target = event.target;
    const subMenuList = event.target.nextElementSibling;
    event.preventDefault();
    if (!subMenuList.classList.contains("active")) {
      //allContent.forEach((item) => item.classList.remove("active")); //only allow one child open at a time (doesn't work with nested)
      //hasChildren.forEach((elem) => elem.classList.remove("expanded"));
      buttonBack.classList.remove("active");
    }
    target.classList.toggle("expanded");
    subMenuList.classList.toggle("active");
    buttonBack.classList.toggle("active");
  });
});
buttonBack.addEventListener("click", () => {
  allContent.forEach((elem) => elem.classList.remove("active"));
  hasChildren.forEach((elem) => elem.classList.remove("expanded"));
  buttonBack.classList.remove("active");
});

my codepen: Simple Sub-menu (codepen.io)

Also regarding my JS, how would you suggest i optimise it as i’m repeating myself a lot.
Thanks in advance. Appreciate the time it takes to help :slight_smile:

I’ve moved this thread over to CSS so that it can gain the benefit of the experts over there.

Thanks was unsure which category to choose :slight_smile: