Possible to hide all if one div active in CSS or is it only achievable in JS

It’s not really possible in CSS without at least adding a class to the parent wrapper via JS when a menu is active. You could then use that class on the main parent (i.e. bignav.active) to hide all the elements except for the ones that you just expanded.

It would need a little thought though as you have nested menus within sub menus which means do you want the child nested menu to be the only one visible (thus hiding the previous sub menu). For example the clients menu is a child of the services menu.

Would you hide the services menu when the clients menu is open? Would you also hide the words ‘Services’ and the Word ‘Clients’ ?

Also what happens when you hide the other items? Does the page reflow because there is empty space where everything was or do you just leave blank holes in the page where the elements were originally.

There is a lot to consider before a solution could be considered but at the simplest level you would start by adding a class to the parent as mentioned and then utilising that to hide and show everything except the ones you want.

I can see this getting quite complicated very quickly . I was also not quite sure what the back button was doing as surely the X or the (-) would activate the closing of the menu. If you can clarify what you want in a bit more detail we could work towards a suitable solution.

Off topic you can’t put the hr where you put it:) All content in a list must be inside list element tags. Nothing at all can live outside of a list tag.