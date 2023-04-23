Possible To Auto Fetch Mysql Table Column Names?

Fellow Programmers,
In php, is there any function that can read the Mysql table Column Names ?
I am thinking of not writing the column names in the php script but just write the table name and get the php code to go and fetch the column names.
Is this possible ?
SamA74
April 23, 2023, 8:25pm
If you require to fetch
all of the columns in a table, using
* is the standard way to do that, Eg:-
SELECT * FROM table_name...
@SamA74
No. You misunderstood. I need it for my prepared statements. You know. For the part after the WHERE in SELECT sql.
So far, I got it like this …
$sql = "SELECT id,domain,word,phrase from $tbl WHERE $col_1 = ? LIMIT $limit OFFSET $offset";
Note the $col_1, $col_2. I need to add the col name there. I do not want to do it manually.
$sql = "SELECT * from $tbl WHERE $col_1 = ? AND $col_2 = ? LIMIT $limit OFFSET $offs
If you want to actually get the column names you could do something like the following?
// Replace these values with your own database credentials
$host = "localhost";
$username = "username";
$password = "password";
$database = "database_name";
try {
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$database", $username, $password);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
$table_name = "your_table_name";
$query = "SELECT COLUMN_NAME FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA = :database AND TABLE_NAME = :table_name";
$stmt = $conn->prepare($query);
$stmt->bindParam(':database', $database);
$stmt->bindParam(':table_name', $table_name);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach ($result as $row) {
echo "Column name: " . $row['COLUMN_NAME'] . "<br>";
}
} catch (PDOException $e) {
echo "Error: " . $e->getMessage();
}
Thanks. But I do not know OOP or pdo.
I know like this:
mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt,$sql))
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,"ss",$input_1,$input_2);
mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt);
Can you show me how to do it procedural style using mysqli ?
// Replace these values with your own database credentials
$host = "localhost";
$username = "username";
$password = "password";
$database = "database_name";
// Create a connection to the database
$conn = new mysqli($host, $username, $password, $database);
// Check the connection
if ($conn->connect_error) {
die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
}
$table_name = "your_table_name";
$query = "SELECT COLUMN_NAME FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_SCHEMA = '$database' AND TABLE_NAME = '$table_name'";
$result = $conn->query($query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "Column name: " . $row['COLUMN_NAME'] . "<br>";
}
} else {
echo "0 results";
}
$conn->close();
@Pepster64
Thanks.
Now similarly, can you show me how to get the tables names where I just feed the php script the database name.
Imagine the database has 6 tables. Now I need the php script to get the middle table’s name. So, it has to see which table is the middle table and then fetch it’s name.