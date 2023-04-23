Possible To Auto Fetch Mysql Table Column Names?

@SamA74

No. You misunderstood. I need it for my prepared statements. You know. For the part after the WHERE in SELECT sql.

So far, I got it like this …

$sql = "SELECT id,domain,word,phrase from $tbl WHERE $col_1 = ? LIMIT $limit OFFSET $offset";

Note the $col_1, $col_2. I need to add the col name there. I do not want to do it manually.