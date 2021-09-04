Positioning svg’s in a grid, box like structure

Right now they are just in a line.
How would I put them in a grid, box like shape?
https://jsfiddle.net/esj3k16d/2/
How would it work using grid, and how would it work using flex?
Assuming it can work with grid.
.container {
display: inline;
Here is a jsitor link as I hear those are able to better viewed from a mobile device.
https://jsitor.com/r2Leg0wr_
As I said before you can’t just throw in a different layout when the existing layout is built for a different purpose.
To have the play buttons say three across you would need to limit the width so that only 3 across would fit but then that would mean when you click the button for the full size background it won’t work because you have made the page a grid of 3 cells across. You’d then need to add some JS to change the outer back to the way it was before you made the grid.
Adding a 3 across with css grid would look something like this.
.outer {
display:grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(3,min-content);
gap:20px 0;
align-content:center;
justify-content:center;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
There are probably other ways to do it as that was a quick attempt. Flex could do it also in much the same way as all are a fixed size.
However when you click the play you would need to add a class to .outer that changes the display back to what it was before and resets the column and grid properties.
Will that fix the issue?
And what class am I adding to outer?
After clicking on the svg’s, nothing appears.
Everything is a blank layout.
I did this:
.outer {
display:grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(3,min-content);
gap:20px 0;
align-content:center;
justify-content:center;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
All I wanted to do was place the the horizontal line of svg’s into a box structure.
I tried this:
https://jsitor.com/Pf1sn7yMY
.outer {
display:grid;
grid-template-columns: 110px 110px 110px 110px;
gap:20px 0;
align-content:center;
justify-content:center;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
Doing that breaks the code, after clicking on the svg’s, the videos are tiny.
After clicking an svg I get this:
That’s what I just explained to you!
and…
You are not thinking about what is happening.
You are making the whole page divide into your little cells of 110px so that is all the space you will have to show your video unless you do as I mention above and get rid of the columns once the button has been clicked.
Each video is inside that little cell.
As I keep saying the original was designed with one play button in the middle of the whole page. If you want multiple buttons you will need to add a js class to the outer and reset it back to how it was rather than little grids.
You’d have to add this
document.querySelector('.outer').classList.add('isOpen'); in the JS.
Here:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector('.outer').classList.add('isOpen');
}
etc...
Then use that class in the css to change it back to flex.
.outer {
display:grid;
grid-template-columns: 110px 110px 110px 110px;
gap:20px 0;
align-content:center;
justify-content:center;
min-height: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.outer.isOpen{display:flex;}