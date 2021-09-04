Positioning svg’s in a grid, box like structure

asasass: asasass: After clicking on the svg’s, the page is not full screen.

How many times do I have to say this?

Please stop and don’t go any further until you understand why this is happening.

Each grid item (or flex item if used) item needs to fill the whole page (.outer) when you click the button. At the moment they will only have that little box where the circle sits in which to display their background. You have to make the background fill the whole screen when a button is clicked.

Think about how the original was created. It has one button sitting in the middle of a full screen and has a background that fills the full screen. Both are contained within the same parent div. If you make that parent div 110px wide then that’s all you have to display any further content. You can’t suddenly have a background from an element that is 110px wide suddenly fill the whole screen.

In effect you can’t do this without js (or with that structure).

asasass: asasass: Would js need to be added for this one also?

Answered above and this confirms that you still don’t understand what you are asking or how the design actually works.

asasass: asasass: Also, howw do I set the space between the circles?

I showed you in my grid example.

Your example is stretching to the height of the window which I don’t believe is what you wanted.

If you didn’t want that to happen then look at the align and justify rules that I used in my grid example. You would need similar for flex;

.outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; width: 500px; box-sizing: border-box; justify-content: center; align-content:center; margin: auto; gap: 20px 0; }

Please don’t start a discussion on grid and then change it to flex before we’ve even started

Back tomorrow.