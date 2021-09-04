Positioning svg’s in a grid, box like structure

As I said before you can’t just throw in a different layout when the existing layout is built for a different purpose.

To have the play buttons say three across you would need to limit the width so that only 3 across would fit but then that would mean when you click the button for the full size background it won’t work because you have made the page a grid of 3 cells across. You’d then need to add some JS to change the outer back to the way it was before you made the grid.

Adding a 3 across with css grid would look something like this.

.outer { display:grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(3,min-content); gap:20px 0; align-content:center; justify-content:center; min-height: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; }

There are probably other ways to do it as that was a quick attempt. Flex could do it also in much the same way as all are a fixed size.

However when you click the play you would need to add a class to .outer that changes the display back to what it was before and resets the column and grid properties.