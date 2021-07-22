Positioning problem with video wrapper

Another issue I am having with the code is that absolute positioning is not working on the
.wrap div class.
It keeps staying centered to the top, not middle.
https://jsfiddle.net/v3rn4tf0/
.video-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.25%;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.container {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.wrap {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
border-radius: 25px;
border: 3px solid red;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
<div class="curtain">
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="container hide ">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>