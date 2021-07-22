Positioning problem with video wrapper

Another issue I am having with the code is that absolute positioning is not working on the .wrap div class.

It keeps staying centered to the top, not middle.

https://jsfiddle.net/v3rn4tf0/

.video-wrapper {
  min-width: 40%;
  max-width: 640px;
  margin: auto;
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

.container {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;

}

.wrap {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
  border-radius: 25px;
  border: 3px solid red;
  box-sizing: border-box;
}


<div class="curtain">
  <div class="outer">
    <div class="tcell">

      <div class="container hide ">
        <div class="video-wrapper">
          <div class="ratio-keeper">

            <div class="wrap">
              <div class="video video-frame"></div>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>

1062×527 2.42 KB

Opening vertically instead of horizontally