Positioning Issue

Live Link

I want my HTML to look like this →
image

<span id="itemCount"></span>

Parent: relative
child: absolute

I was using this understanding. Used some other combination, but failed.

You’ve got your itemCount element coded as position absolute when it should be relative:

Quick and dirty change

#itemCount {
    position: relative;
    top: -41px;
    left: -10px;
}

Looks like this:
image

