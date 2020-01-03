Positioning Issue

I want my HTML to look like this →
<span id="itemCount"></span>
Parent: relative
child: absolute
I was using this understanding. Used some other combination, but failed.
You’ve got your itemCount element coded as position absolute when it should be relative:
Quick and dirty change
#itemCount {
position: relative;
top: -41px;
left: -10px;
}
Looks like this:
