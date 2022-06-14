Positioning input form and picture side by side

Hello,
I have been trying to put picture and input form side by side but been unable. how can i do it?
It looks like this right now:
The code is beow:
html:
<div class="pageDiv" id="page5">
<h2>Voltage Divider Biased BJT Amplifier Calculator</h2>
<div class="calcContainer">
<form autocomplete="off" id="vdbForm">
<table>
<tr>
<td width="30%">
<div class="calcFormContainer">
<b>Inputs</b>:
<br />
<label>f:</label><input autocomplete="off" id="vdbfId" size="5" type="text" />
<select id="vdbfreqSelectId">
<option value="hz">Hz</option>
<option selected="" value="khz">KHz</option>
<option value="mhz">MHz</option>
</select><br />
<label>β:</label><input id="vdbbetaId" size="5" type="text" /><br />
<label>V<sub>BE</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVbeId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br />
<label>V<sub>CC</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVccId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br />
<label>V<sub>C</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVcId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br />
<label>I<sub>C</sub>:</label><input id="vdbIcId" size="5" type="text" /> mA <br />
<label>V<sub>E</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVeId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br />
<label>R<sub>2</sub>:</label><input id="vdbR2Id" size="5" type="text" />
<select id="vdbR2Select">
<option value="ohm">Ω</option>
<option selected="" value="kohm">KΩ</option>
</select> <br />
<label>R<sub>L</sub>:</label><input id="vdbRLId" size="5" type="text" />
<select id="vdbRLSelectId">
<option value="ohm">Ω</option>
<option selected="" value="kohm">KΩ</option>
</select> <br />
<br />
<input type="reset" value="Reset" />
<input onclick="vdbAmpCalc()" type="button" value="Calculate" />
<br />
</div>
</td>
<td width="70%">
<div class="calcImgcontainer">
<img alt="Voltage Divider Biased BJT amplifier Circuit Diagram" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEh16O0_TRIjhfmnajqE_guNUepsOrFGSbCR4pK3XV9XCuUDd-tZi6_uiGk5Ri15YFCQgwH3rrr2_OAZUIePBvS-1pzw9p1-g7wYPJKhybZvA0z9T_57-6vpjuRJHGoFWdsdv2I4qIRAABFfAzWJpNREN9dMV4LsTk7lSqQfZqtChDeQidwXwiMyu94iMA/s1600/vdbbias.png" />
</div>
</td>
</tr>
<div class="calcResults">
<b>Theoritical Results:</b>
<table>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td><label>R<sub>1</sub>:</label><input id="vdbR1Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>R<sub>C</sub>:</label><input id="vdbRcAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>R<sub>E</sub>:</label><input id="vdbReAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>r<sub>ace</sub>:</label><input id="vdbraceAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>Z<sub>inb</sub>:</label><input id="vdbZinbAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>Z<sub>in</sub>:</label><input id="vdbZinAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><label>r<sub>c</sub>:</label><input id="vdbrcAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>C<sub>1</sub>:</label><input id="vdbC1Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>C<sub>2</sub>:</label><input id="vdbC2Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>C<sub>3</sub>:</label><input id="vdbC3Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
<td><label>A<sub>v</sub>:</label><input id="vdbAvAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</table>
</form>
</div>
</div>
CSS:
<style>
.menuDiv{
position:relative;
margin: auto;
}
.pageDiv{
display: none;
position:relative;
margin: auto;
padding: 10px 0px;
width:100%;
height:100%;
}
table{
background-color:white;
border:none;
border-collapse: collapse;
}
/* Style inputs */
input[type=text],input[type="number"]{
padding: 1px 2px;
border-radius: 4px;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
/* Style the submit button */
input[type=button],input[type = reset]{
background-color: #2B0808;
color: white;
padding: 3px 7px;
margin: 5px;
border: none;
border-radius: 4px;
cursor: pointer;
}
/* Add a background color to the submit button on mouse-over */
input[type=submit]:hover {
background-color: #ad8585;
}
.button1 {
background-color: #4CAF50;
border-radius: 8px;
border: 2px solid black;
} /* Green */
.button2 {
background-color: #008CBA;
border-radius: 8px;
border: 2px solid black;
} /* Blue */
.button3 {
background-color: #f44336;
border-radius: 8px;
border: 2px solid black;
} /* Red */
.button4 {
background-color: #e7e7e7; color: black;
border-radius: 8px;
border: 2px solid black;
} /* Gray */
.button5 {
background-color: #555555;
border-radius: 8px;
border: 2px solid black;
} /* Black */
.button6 {
background-color: #FFFF00;
border-radius: 8px;
border: 2px solid black;
} /* Yellow */
.calcContainer{
Display: flex;
}
.calcFormContainer1{
Display: flex;
width:30%
}
.calcImgContainer{
Display: flex;
width: 70%;
}
.calcFormContainer2{
Display: flex;
width:50%
}
</style>