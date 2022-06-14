Positioning input form and picture side by side

Hello,

I have been trying to put picture and input form side by side but been unable. how can i do it?

It looks like this right now:



<div class="pageDiv" id="page5"> <h2>Voltage Divider Biased BJT Amplifier Calculator</h2> <div class="calcContainer"> <form autocomplete="off" id="vdbForm"> <table> <tr> <td width="30%"> <div class="calcFormContainer"> <b>Inputs</b>: <br /> <label>f:</label><input autocomplete="off" id="vdbfId" size="5" type="text" /> <select id="vdbfreqSelectId"> <option value="hz">Hz</option> <option selected="" value="khz">KHz</option> <option value="mhz">MHz</option> </select><br /> <label>β:</label><input id="vdbbetaId" size="5" type="text" /><br /> <label>V<sub>BE</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVbeId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br /> <label>V<sub>CC</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVccId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br /> <label>V<sub>C</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVcId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br /> <label>I<sub>C</sub>:</label><input id="vdbIcId" size="5" type="text" /> mA <br /> <label>V<sub>E</sub>:</label><input id="vdbVeId" size="5" type="text" /> V <br /> <label>R<sub>2</sub>:</label><input id="vdbR2Id" size="5" type="text" /> <select id="vdbR2Select"> <option value="ohm">Ω</option> <option selected="" value="kohm">KΩ</option> </select> <br /> <label>R<sub>L</sub>:</label><input id="vdbRLId" size="5" type="text" /> <select id="vdbRLSelectId"> <option value="ohm">Ω</option> <option selected="" value="kohm">KΩ</option> </select> <br /> <br /> <input type="reset" value="Reset" /> <input onclick="vdbAmpCalc()" type="button" value="Calculate" /> <br /> </div> </td> <td width="70%"> <div class="calcImgcontainer"> <img alt="Voltage Divider Biased BJT amplifier Circuit Diagram" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEh16O0_TRIjhfmnajqE_guNUepsOrFGSbCR4pK3XV9XCuUDd-tZi6_uiGk5Ri15YFCQgwH3rrr2_OAZUIePBvS-1pzw9p1-g7wYPJKhybZvA0z9T_57-6vpjuRJHGoFWdsdv2I4qIRAABFfAzWJpNREN9dMV4LsTk7lSqQfZqtChDeQidwXwiMyu94iMA/s1600/vdbbias.png" /> </div> </td> </tr> <div class="calcResults"> <b>Theoritical Results:</b> <table> <tbody> <tr> <td><label>R<sub>1</sub>:</label><input id="vdbR1Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>R<sub>C</sub>:</label><input id="vdbRcAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>R<sub>E</sub>:</label><input id="vdbReAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>r<sub>ace</sub>:</label><input id="vdbraceAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>Z<sub>inb</sub>:</label><input id="vdbZinbAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>Z<sub>in</sub>:</label><input id="vdbZinAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td><label>r<sub>c</sub>:</label><input id="vdbrcAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>C<sub>1</sub>:</label><input id="vdbC1Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>C<sub>2</sub>:</label><input id="vdbC2Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>C<sub>3</sub>:</label><input id="vdbC3Ans" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> <td><label>A<sub>v</sub>:</label><input id="vdbAvAns" readonly="" size="10" type="text" /></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </table> </form> </div> </div>

The code is beow:html:

CSS: