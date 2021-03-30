Positioning elements, responsiveness etc

Hi. There’s a few problems im occurring and i need help with
link to the page preview and code
- menu - i wanted it vertically centered. it looks like it is but im sure there is a better code for that cause mine is just chaos. and i dont know why but when you hover the mouse over all menu items it moves strangely in both sides
- featured - boxes here should be centered horizontally, dont know why they arent
- footer - text should be visible on the bottom and its not
- contact - how to horizontally center social buttons?
- how to vertically center all container class elements (except for h2 heading)?