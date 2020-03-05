Positioning Div to Upper Left Corner

kmcnet: kmcnet: But what if I wanted the hero section to fill the entire viewport,

It’s hard to give an answer to every eventuality but you could do something like this.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">--> <style> html { box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } body { font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; margin: 0; line-height:1.5; } /* help mobile out with fixed image*/ body:before { content:""; position:fixed; left:0; right:0; top:0; bottom:0; background: url( http://www.christyforcongress.com/images/slideshow/1-edit.jpg ) no-repeat center center; background-size: cover; z-index:-1; } .main-header { min-height:100vh; } .header { padding: 1em; display:table; text-align:center; } .header h1 { line-height: 1.25em; color: #fff; text-shadow: 0 1px 1px #000, 1px 0 1px #000, 0 0 1px #000; } .btn { font-size: 1.5em; color: #000; } .main { background:rgba(255,255,255, 0.8); /*background:#fff; hide hero image -if needed*/ position:relative; z-index:1; } .content { max-width:1280px; margin:auto; padding:1rem; } </style> </head> <body> <header class="main-header"> <div class="header"> <h1> Christy For Congress<br> Wit, Wisdom, and Civil Discourse </h1> <a href="http://www.christyforcongress.com" class="btn">Learn More...</a> </div> </header> <main class="main"> <div class="content"> <h2>Main Content</h2> <p>Rogue colonies rogue, Vangelis the only home we've ever known cosmic ocean, ship of the imagination. Rig Veda, the ash of stellar alchemy. Citizens of distant epochs shores of the cosmic ocean Orion's sword. Rich in mystery! Preserve and cherish that pale blue dot rich in heavy atoms Sea of Tranquility, a billion trillion rings of Uranus, extraplanetary light years Apollonius of Perga. Consciousness concept of the number one emerged into consciousness preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, take root and flourish. The carbon in our apple pies consciousness finite but unbounded culture the carbon in our apple pies.</p> <p>Rogue colonies rogue, Vangelis the only home we've ever known cosmic ocean, ship of the imagination. Rig Veda, the ash of stellar alchemy. Citizens of distant epochs shores of the cosmic ocean Orion's sword. Rich in mystery! Preserve and cherish that pale blue dot rich in heavy atoms Sea of Tranquility, a billion trillion rings of Uranus, extraplanetary light years Apollonius of Perga. Consciousness concept of the number one emerged into consciousness preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, take root and flourish. The carbon in our apple pies consciousness finite but unbounded culture the carbon in our apple pies.</p> <p>Rogue colonies rogue, Vangelis the only home we've ever known cosmic ocean, ship of the imagination. Rig Veda, the ash of stellar alchemy. Citizens of distant epochs shores of the cosmic ocean Orion's sword. Rich in mystery! Preserve and cherish that pale blue dot rich in heavy atoms Sea of Tranquility, a billion trillion rings of Uranus, extraplanetary light years Apollonius of Perga. Consciousness concept of the number one emerged into consciousness preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, take root and flourish. The carbon in our apple pies consciousness finite but unbounded culture the carbon in our apple pies.</p> <p>Rogue colonies rogue, Vangelis the only home we've ever known cosmic ocean, ship of the imagination. Rig Veda, the ash of stellar alchemy. Citizens of distant epochs shores of the cosmic ocean Orion's sword. Rich in mystery! Preserve and cherish that pale blue dot rich in heavy atoms Sea of Tranquility, a billion trillion rings of Uranus, extraplanetary light years Apollonius of Perga. Consciousness concept of the number one emerged into consciousness preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, take root and flourish. The carbon in our apple pies consciousness finite but unbounded culture the carbon in our apple pies.</p> <p>Rogue colonies rogue, Vangelis the only home we've ever known cosmic ocean, ship of the imagination. Rig Veda, the ash of stellar alchemy. Citizens of distant epochs shores of the cosmic ocean Orion's sword. Rich in mystery! Preserve and cherish that pale blue dot rich in heavy atoms Sea of Tranquility, a billion trillion rings of Uranus, extraplanetary light years Apollonius of Perga. Consciousness concept of the number one emerged into consciousness preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, take root and flourish. The carbon in our apple pies consciousness finite but unbounded culture the carbon in our apple pies.</p> <p>Rogue colonies rogue, Vangelis the only home we've ever known cosmic ocean, ship of the imagination. Rig Veda, the ash of stellar alchemy. Citizens of distant epochs shores of the cosmic ocean Orion's sword. Rich in mystery! Preserve and cherish that pale blue dot rich in heavy atoms Sea of Tranquility, a billion trillion rings of Uranus, extraplanetary light years Apollonius of Perga. Consciousness concept of the number one emerged into consciousness preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, take root and flourish. The carbon in our apple pies consciousness finite but unbounded culture the carbon in our apple pies.</p> </div> </main> </body> </html>

It all depends on what you want to happen and how you want things to behave?