Positioning Div to Upper Left Corner

To get the text centred and left aligned I would add the following to the code @coothead kindly supplied

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">--> <style media="screen"> body { margin: 0; font: normal 1em / 150% serif; } /* help mobile out with fixed image*/ body:before { content:""; position:fixed; left:0; right:0; top:0; bottom:0; background: url( http://www.christyforcongress.com/images/slideshow/1-edit.jpg ) no-repeat center center; background-size: cover; z-index:-1; } #header { padding: 1em; display:table; text-align:center; } h1 { line-height: 1.25em; color: #fff; text-shadow: 0 1px 1px #000, 1px 0 1px #000, 0 0 1px #000; } .btn { font-size: 1.5em; color: #000; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="header"> <h1> Christy For Congress<br> Wit, Wisdom, and Civil Discourse </h1> <a href="http://www.christyforcongress.com" class="btn">Learn More...</a> </div> </body> </html>

Background-attachment fixed doesn’t work properly on mobile so I moved the rule to a pseudo element that is fixed to the viewport and avoids the mobile issue.

Note that you have a horizontal and vertical scrollbar showing which is caused by using 100vw (and the 100vh) on your hero element. You don’t need a width anyway on that element as it will fill the available space anyway. (You probably added the width to counter the fact you haven’t removed the margins from the body.) You have also used height:100vh which means the element can never grow with content. Use min-height instead of height and that allows the element to grow if needed.

Try to keep things simple as @coothead suggests and it will make life easier in the long run