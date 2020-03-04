Positioning Div to Upper Left Corner

#1

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I’m working on a page located at http://www.christyforcongress.com/home/hero2. I’m trying to position the text centered on the page at either the top left or top right corner (in other words I’m trying to figure out basic placement). I have added position: absolute; float: left; on the div I want to move to the corner, but that seems to have no effect. Obviously barking up the wrong tree. Any help would be appreciated.

#2

Well, that’s because you have the parent div set to display:flex; The div your wanting to move is a flex item.

To move the div continue using flex styles. Look back to the styles set on the parent div and use justify-content:end; to position the text on the right. Or use justify-content:start; to position on the left.

Then use align-items: start; to move the div to the top of the page.