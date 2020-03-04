Positioning Div to Upper Left Corner

kmcnet: kmcnet: I have added position: absolute; float: left; on the div I want to move to the corner, but that seems to have no effect.

Well, that’s because you have the parent div set to display:flex; The div your wanting to move is a flex item.

To move the div continue using flex styles. Look back to the styles set on the parent div and use justify-content:end; to position the text on the right. Or use justify-content:start; to position on the left.

MDN Web Docs justify-content The CSS justify-content property defines how the browser distributes space between and around content items along the main-axis of a flex container, and the inline axis of a grid container.