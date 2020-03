Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I’m working on a page located at http://www.christyforcongress.com/home/hero2. I’m trying to position the text centered on the page at either the top left or top right corner (in other words I’m trying to figure out basic placement). I have added position: absolute; float: left; on the div I want to move to the corner, but that seems to have no effect. Obviously barking up the wrong tree. Any help would be appreciated.