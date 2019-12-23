Positioned different on mobiles

Hi Eric,

Apart from the fact that you don’t ‘really’ seem to be catering for mobiles at all as I have to pinch and zoom to about 400% to read anything on that page on my iphone 5 I can see that you are adding some sort of mobile stylesheet to some devices.

It’s the mobile+en.css stylesheet that is adding 6px padding to the top of those search boxes and changing the alignment.

.gsc-input-box { padding-top: 6px; padding-bottom: 5px; border-top-left-radius: 8px; border-bottom-left-radius: 8px; }

That code isn’t present in the desktop versions.

If that is some third party code then you will need to over-ride it in your own stylesheet.