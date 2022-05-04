Your Introduction is sticky at top:0 and so is your child1 which means they will sit on top of each other. As Dave said above you could add a z-index to the one you want on top as required but they will still occupy the same space.

If you wanted child1 to stop short of the introduction then you’d need to set a top position that is taller than the introduction.

e.g.

.child1{ background-color: lightcoral; position: sticky; top: 1.2rem;/* magic number alert*/ left: 0px; }

However that relies on the introduction always being the same height (hence the magic number alert). If the introduction is a variable height then it’s not safe to do the above.