Position: Sticky with scrollable content?

I have a right side bar that collapses 2 menus with categories. I have the column as sticky, but when collapses, the list goes off the page. Is there a way to have the content inside the sticky scrollable as well as sticky?

Can you make a small demo as I am unsure what you are asking for?

I’d need to see your html and css anyway as sticky elements relate to context.

For an element to be scroll-able it must have overflow:auto (or scroll) set and also have a fixed height or max-height.

As mentioned above I’d need a bit more detail to help properly :slight_smile:

Thanks for the replies. I think I managed to do it by using the overflow: scroll :slight_smile:

