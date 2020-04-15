Position: Sticky with scrollable content?

Hi there,
I have a right side bar that collapses 2 menus with categories. I have the column as sticky, but when collapses, the list goes off the page. Is there a way to have the content inside the
sticky scrollable as well as sticky?
Thanks
Hi there,
I have a right side bar that collapses 2 menus with categories. I have the column as sticky, but when collapses, the list goes off the page. Is there a way to have the content inside the
sticky scrollable as well as sticky?
Thanks
Can you make a small demo as I am unsure what you are asking for?
I’d need to see your html and css anyway as sticky elements relate to context.
For an element to be scroll-able it must have overflow:auto (or scroll) set and also have a fixed height or max-height.
As mentioned above I’d need a bit more detail to help properly
Thanks for the replies. I think I managed to do it by using the
overflow: scroll
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.