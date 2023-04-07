Position of object property in an equation

Many, many moons ago when I was avidly consuming books and other js resources I believe I was warned that when comparing an object property with a variable that that it was wise to put the object property on the lefthand side of the equation.
Is this still true for today and why, or was it just a furphy?
Thanks in advance.
Many, many moons ago when I was avidly consuming books and other js resources I believe I was warned that when comparing an object property with a variable that that it was wise to put the object property on the lefthand side of the equation.