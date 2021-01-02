Position fix

HTML & CSS
#1

Since the page at http://form.kr/q/swap/149/ has long main contents, the vertical scroll bar is needed for reading the whole contents.

There are 3 blocks, i.e. left, center, and right on the top.

I like to make it like the follow.

#2

You can try the properties, position: fixed or position: sticky on those elements.

#3

http://form.kr/q/swap/150/ is one of my trials for it, but it seems not to work.

#4

I don’t know which is the centre block unless you mean all those buttons but to fix position the left and right links in place on this page you need this.

.ogoWrap{
position:fixed;
left:0;
right:0;
top:5px;
}