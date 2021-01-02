Position fix

Since the page at http://form.kr/q/swap/149/ has long main contents, the vertical scroll bar is needed for reading the whole contents.
There are 3 blocks, i.e. left, center, and right on the top.
I like to make it like the follow.
You can try the properties,
position: fixed or
position: sticky on those elements.