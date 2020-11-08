Position div bottom left

Apologies but I need to ask a number of questions first

I have a div that currently is sitting correctly 5% from the left, but i want it to be at the bottom also,

It may seem like a strange question but what does bottom refer to exactly?

The bottom of the viewport, or the bottom of a parent div, or the bottom of the document?

If its supposed to be fixed at the bottom of the viewport then you would need position:fixed instead.

e.g.

position:fixed; bottom:0; left:5%; width:auto;/* or 95% if you want it to the right edge*/

If it’s not a fixed element you are looking for then the absolute element’s parent would need position:relative applied.

If you are absolutely placing it then why are you using margin-left:5% instead of left:5%. An absolute element without co-ordinates is offset from its current position in the flow which may not be at the left.

If your element is 100% wide then moving it 5% left will cause a viewport scrollbar as it will now take up 105% of the space. The element would need to be less that 100% wide or position with co-ordinates only.

Of course the scrollbar may be coming from a parent and you are absolutely placing the element outside of its bounds causing a scrollbar.

Depending on situation it may also be a candidate for position:sticky instead of position:fixed but I really need a little more information to answer the question fully