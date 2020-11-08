Position div bottom left

I have a div that currently is sitting correctly 5% from the left, but i want it to be at the bottom also, and everytime I add position:absolute to it, it creates scrollbars bottom and right.
I have tried everything and cant position it correctly without the scrollbars appearing.
This is the div and its contents.
<div class="homeImageTextWrapper">
<span class="homeImageText entry-title1">Monnow Interiors</span>
<span class="homeImageText entry-title2">Residential & Corporate Interior Design</span>
</div>
And this is the css, although very basic, I cant work it out what ever I try.
.homeImageTextWrapper {
position:absolute;
margin-left: 5%;
}