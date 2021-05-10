Populate second dropdown based on selected value of first dropdown

I’m looking for help with populating a second dropdown based on what’s selected in the first dropdown.

I have this code on an html page to test, but when “a” appears in the first dropdown, and then I select the second dropdown, it displays all choices instead of just the “a” choices (which are just a b and c).

<select name="test1" id="test1"> <option value="Select">Select</option> <option value="a">a</option> <option value="b">b</option> </select> <select id="test2" name="test2"> <option value="Select">Select</option> <option value="a">a</option> <option value="a">b</option> <option value="a">c</option> <option value="b">1</option> <option value="b">2</option> <option value="b">3</option> </select>

jQuery(document).ready(function($){ var options = $('#test2 option'); $('#test1').on('change', function(e){ $('#test2').append(options); if($(this).val() != 'Select') { $('#test2 option[value!=' + $(this).val() +']').remove(); } else { $('#test2').val('Select'); } }); });

Any help with getting the ‘a’ selection to just display ‘a’ choices and the ‘b’ selection to just show ‘b’ choices, is appreciated.