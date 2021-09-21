Populate dropdown/textbox with cascading data

Hello,

I was wondering if I could get a bit of help with some JavaScript.

I have 3 option boxes that ask what CPU Manufacture, CPU Family and CPU processor you have then, the Codename, Frequency, Core, Memory and Notes will auto populate.

I have a Data.js with the information stored and have been advised to store it this way. If there’s a better way please let me know. I don’t have PHP yet but that will be an option.

From the data I would like the dropdowns to auto populate the rest of the information from the 3 boxes selected.

Here is what I have so far.

<div class="item_information description-box"> <span>CPU</span> <label class="switch"> <input class="checkbox-cpu" type="checkbox" checked="checked"> <span class="slider round"></span> </label> </div> <div class="item_information"> <span>Manufacturer <span class="required-star">*</span></span> <select id="cpu-select" name=""> <option value="--Select--">--Select--</option> <option value="Intel">Intel</option> <option value="AMD">AMD</option> </select> </div> <div class="item_information"> <span>Family <span class="required-star">*</span></span> <select id="family-select" name=""> <option value="--Select--">--Select--</option> </select> </div> <div class="item_information"> <span>Processor<span class="required-star">*</span></span> <select id="processor-select" name="" onChange="update()"> <option value="--Select--">--Select--</option> </select> </div> <div class="item_information"> <span>Codename</span> <select id="CPU-Codename" name=""> <option value="-- Auto Selected --">-- Auto Selected --</option> </select> </div> <div class="item_information"> <span>Frequency</span> <input type="text" name="" id="CPU-Frequency" value="Auto Selected"> </div> <div class="item_information"> <span>Number of CPU Cores</span> <select id="CPU-No-core" name=""> <option value="-- Auto Selected --">-- Auto Selected --</option> </select> </div> <div class="item_information"> <span>Physical Memory</span> <input type="text" name="" id="CPU-Pys-Memory" value="Auto Selected"> </div> <div class="item_information description-box"> <span>Notes </span> <textarea id="CPU-Description" name="" cols="40" rows="5"></textarea> </div>

$('#cpu-select').on('change', function(e) { var source = $(this), val = $.trim(source.val()), target = $('#family-select'); $(target).empty(); if (typeof(_data[val]) != "undefined") { var options = (typeof(_data[val]) != "undefined") ? _data[val] : {}; $('<option>-- Select --</option>').appendTo(target); $.each(options, function(value, index) { $('<option value="' + value + '">' + index + '</option>').appendTo(target); }); } }); $('#family-select').on('change', function(e) { var source = $(this), val = $.trim(source.val()), target = $('#processor-select'); $(target).empty(); if (typeof(_data_family[val]) != "undefined") { var options = (typeof(_data_family[val]) != "undefined") ? _data_family[val] : {}; $('<option>-- Select --</option>').appendTo(target); $.each(options, function(value, index) { $('<option value="' + value + '">' + index + '</option>').appendTo(target); }); } });

I have been told to store the data like this below, how do I go about making that work?

var cpu_data = [ { "manufacturer": "Intel", "family": "Celeron", "processor": [ { "processor": "220", "codename": "", "frequency": "1.2 Ghz", "cores": "1", "memory": "512 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "300A", "codename": "", "frequency": "0.3 Ghz", "cores": "1", "memory": "128 KB", "notes": "" } ] }, { "manufacturer": "Intel", "family": "Celeron D", "processor": [ { "processor": "310", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.133 Ghz", "cores": "1", "memory": "256 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "315", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.267 Ghz", "cores": "1", "memory": "256 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "320", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.4 Ghz", "cores": "1", "memory": "256 KB" "notes" } ] }, { "manufacturer": "Intel", "family": "Celeron Dual-Core", "processor": [ { "processor": "E1200", "codename": "", "frequency": "1.6 Ghz", "cores": "2", "memory": "512 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "E1400", "codename": "", "frequency": "2 Ghz", "cores": "2", "memory": "512 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "E1500", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.2 Ghz", "cores": "2", "memory": "512 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "E1600", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.4 Ghz", "cores": "2", "memory": "512 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "E3200", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.4 Ghz", "cores": "2", "memory": "1024 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "E3300", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.5 Ghz", "cores": "2", "memory": "1024 KB", "notes": "" }, { "processor": "E3400", "codename": "", "frequency": "2.6 Ghz", "cores": "2", "memory": "1024 KB", "notes": "" } ] } ];

Kind regards,

Kyle