Populate dropdown/textbox with cascading data

Hello,
I was wondering if I could get a bit of help with some JavaScript.
I have 3 option boxes that ask what CPU Manufacture, CPU Family and CPU processor you have then, the Codename, Frequency, Core, Memory and Notes will auto populate.
I have a Data.js with the information stored and have been advised to store it this way. If there’s a better way please let me know. I don’t have PHP yet but that will be an option.
From the data I would like the dropdowns to auto populate the rest of the information from the 3 boxes selected.
Here is what I have so far.
<div class="item_information description-box">
<span>CPU</span>
<label class="switch">
<input class="checkbox-cpu" type="checkbox" checked="checked">
<span class="slider round"></span>
</label>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
<span>Manufacturer <span class="required-star">*</span></span>
<select id="cpu-select" name="">
<option value="--Select--">--Select--</option>
<option value="Intel">Intel</option>
<option value="AMD">AMD</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
<span>Family <span class="required-star">*</span></span>
<select id="family-select" name="">
<option value="--Select--">--Select--</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
<span>Processor<span class="required-star">*</span></span>
<select id="processor-select" name="" onChange="update()">
<option value="--Select--">--Select--</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
<span>Codename</span>
<select id="CPU-Codename" name="">
<option value="-- Auto Selected --">-- Auto Selected --</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
<span>Frequency</span>
<input type="text" name="" id="CPU-Frequency" value="Auto Selected">
</div>
<div class="item_information">
<span>Number of CPU Cores</span>
<select id="CPU-No-core" name="">
<option value="-- Auto Selected --">-- Auto Selected --</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
<span>Physical Memory</span>
<input type="text" name="" id="CPU-Pys-Memory" value="Auto Selected">
</div>
<div class="item_information description-box">
<span>Notes
</span>
<textarea id="CPU-Description" name="" cols="40" rows="5"></textarea>
</div>
$('#cpu-select').on('change', function(e) {
var source = $(this),
val = $.trim(source.val()),
target = $('#family-select');
$(target).empty();
if (typeof(_data[val]) != "undefined") {
var options = (typeof(_data[val]) != "undefined") ? _data[val] : {};
$('<option>-- Select --</option>').appendTo(target);
$.each(options, function(value, index) {
$('<option value="' + value + '">' + index + '</option>').appendTo(target);
});
}
});
$('#family-select').on('change', function(e) {
var source = $(this),
val = $.trim(source.val()),
target = $('#processor-select');
$(target).empty();
if (typeof(_data_family[val]) != "undefined") {
var options = (typeof(_data_family[val]) != "undefined") ? _data_family[val] : {};
$('<option>-- Select --</option>').appendTo(target);
$.each(options, function(value, index) {
$('<option value="' + value + '">' + index + '</option>').appendTo(target);
});
}
});
I have been told to store the data like this below, how do I go about making that work?
var cpu_data = [
{
"manufacturer": "Intel",
"family": "Celeron",
"processor": [
{
"processor": "220",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "1.2 Ghz",
"cores": "1",
"memory": "512 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "300A",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "0.3 Ghz",
"cores": "1",
"memory": "128 KB",
"notes": ""
}
]
},
{
"manufacturer": "Intel",
"family": "Celeron D",
"processor": [
{
"processor": "310",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.133 Ghz",
"cores": "1",
"memory": "256 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "315",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.267 Ghz",
"cores": "1",
"memory": "256 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "320",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.4 Ghz",
"cores": "1",
"memory": "256 KB"
"notes"
}
]
},
{
"manufacturer": "Intel",
"family": "Celeron Dual-Core",
"processor": [
{
"processor": "E1200",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "1.6 Ghz",
"cores": "2",
"memory": "512 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "E1400",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2 Ghz",
"cores": "2",
"memory": "512 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "E1500",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.2 Ghz",
"cores": "2",
"memory": "512 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "E1600",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.4 Ghz",
"cores": "2",
"memory": "512 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "E3200",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.4 Ghz",
"cores": "2",
"memory": "1024 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "E3300",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.5 Ghz",
"cores": "2",
"memory": "1024 KB",
"notes": ""
},
{
"processor": "E3400",
"codename": "",
"frequency": "2.6 Ghz",
"cores": "2",
"memory": "1024 KB",
"notes": ""
}
]
}
];
Kind regards,
Kyle