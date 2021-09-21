Populate dropdown/textbox with cascading data

JavaScript
#1

Hello,

I was wondering if I could get a bit of help with some JavaScript.

I have 3 option boxes that ask what CPU Manufacture, CPU Family and CPU processor you have then, the Codename, Frequency, Core, Memory and Notes will auto populate.

I have a Data.js with the information stored and have been advised to store it this way. If there’s a better way please let me know. I don’t have PHP yet but that will be an option.

From the data I would like the dropdowns to auto populate the rest of the information from the 3 boxes selected.

Here is what I have so far.

<div class="item_information description-box">
  <span>CPU</span>
  <label class="switch">
    <input class="checkbox-cpu" type="checkbox" checked="checked">
    <span class="slider round"></span>
  </label>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
  <span>Manufacturer <span class="required-star">*</span></span>
  <select id="cpu-select" name="">
    <option value="--Select--">--Select--</option>
    <option value="Intel">Intel</option>
    <option value="AMD">AMD</option>
  </select>

</div>
<div class="item_information">
  <span>Family <span class="required-star">*</span></span>
  <select id="family-select" name="">
    <option value="--Select--">--Select--</option>
  </select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
  <span>Processor<span class="required-star">*</span></span>
  <select id="processor-select" name="" onChange="update()">
    <option value="--Select--">--Select--</option>
  </select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
  <span>Codename</span>
  <select id="CPU-Codename" name="">
    <option value="-- Auto Selected --">-- Auto Selected --</option>
  </select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
  <span>Frequency</span>
  <input type="text" name="" id="CPU-Frequency" value="Auto Selected">
</div>
<div class="item_information">
  <span>Number of CPU Cores</span>
  <select id="CPU-No-core" name="">
    <option value="-- Auto Selected --">-- Auto Selected --</option>
  </select>
</div>
<div class="item_information">
  <span>Physical Memory</span>
  <input type="text" name="" id="CPU-Pys-Memory" value="Auto Selected">
</div>
<div class="item_information description-box">
  <span>Notes
  </span>
  <textarea id="CPU-Description" name="" cols="40" rows="5"></textarea>
</div>

$('#cpu-select').on('change', function(e) {
    var source = $(this),
        val = $.trim(source.val()),
        target = $('#family-select');
    $(target).empty();
    if (typeof(_data[val]) != "undefined") {
        var options = (typeof(_data[val]) != "undefined") ? _data[val] : {};
        $('<option>-- Select --</option>').appendTo(target);
        $.each(options, function(value, index) {
            $('<option value="' + value + '">' + index + '</option>').appendTo(target);
        });
    }

});


$('#family-select').on('change', function(e) {
    var source = $(this),
        val = $.trim(source.val()),
        target = $('#processor-select');
    $(target).empty();
    if (typeof(_data_family[val]) != "undefined") {
        var options = (typeof(_data_family[val]) != "undefined") ? _data_family[val] : {};
        $('<option>-- Select --</option>').appendTo(target);
        $.each(options, function(value, index) {
            $('<option value="' + value + '">' + index + '</option>').appendTo(target);
        });
    }

});

I have been told to store the data like this below, how do I go about making that work?

var cpu_data = [
  {
    manufacturer: "Intel",
    family: "Celeron",
    processor: [
      {
        processor: "220",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "1.2 Ghz",
        cores: "1",
        memory: "512 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "300A",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "0.3 Ghz",
        cores: "1",
        memory: "128 KB",
        memory: ""
      }
    ]
  },

  {
    manufacturer: "Intel",
    family: "Celeron D",
    processor: [
      {
        processor: "310",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.133 Ghz",
        cores: "1",
        memory: "256 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "315",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.267 Ghz",
        cores: "1",
        memory: "256 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "320",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.4 Ghz",
        cores: "1",
        memory: "256 KB"
      }
    ]
  },

  {
    manufacturer: "Intel",
    family: "Celeron Dual-Core",
    processor: [
      {
        processor: "E1200",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "1.6 Ghz",
        cores: "2",
        memory: "512 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "E1400",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2 Ghz",
        cores: "2",
        memory: "512 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "E1500",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.2 Ghz",
        cores: "2",
        memory: "512 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "E1600",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.4 Ghz",
        cores: "2",
        memory: "512 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "E3200",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.4 Ghz",
        cores: "2",
        memory: "1024 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "E3300",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.5 Ghz",
        cores: "2",
        memory: "1024 KB",
        memory: ""
      },
      {
        processor: "E3400",
        codename: "",
        frequency: "2.6 Ghz",
        cores: "2",
        memory: "1024 KB",
        memory: ""
      }
    ]
  }
];

Kind regards,
Kyle