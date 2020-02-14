Populate a DataTable with data from a MySQL database

To me, you obviously have problems getting DataTables and your PHP code in mutual connection. I have made a simulation of what I think you have as a problem and came to a solution:

In your datatables.js please double check that your server.php is located in a folder called api, if not, create it and place server.php there:

"ajax": "../api/server.php"

If your main folder is sbadmin2, your datatables.js is located in a subfolder, for example, called js, the above part of the code gives command to go one folder up from where datatables.js is located and search in subfolder called api where server.php is located.

If you don’t have ssp.class.php for json encoding go here https://github.com/DataTables/DataTables then download the package and when you open the *.zip file search in examples/server_side/scripts and there you will find ssp.class.php.

Copy place that file in api folder, i.e. where server.php is located everything will be fine. The whole point of the problem lies in the inability of server.php code:

require( 'ssp.class.php' );

to locate the ssp.class.php

I hope this will solve your problem. If you don’t understand something, ask here and I will try to clear things out.