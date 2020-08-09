Popular Astra Theme Spamming Your Sites with Illegal Affiliate Links

Warning: The theme developers who make Astra are now suspended by Wordpress for illegally slipping in hot affiliate links through a sneaky process without the consent of theme users. This has the potential to sink your sites in search results. It’s illegal to have affiliate links without informing your site users about them. Astra planted some in mine and many others’. Some may not even be visible in the source code, but it’s obvious this malicious attack was designed to trick search engines into counting backlinks.

Here’s the scoop from Webmonkey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4scu-FbRHU

Sorry. I wanted to embed this video, but I don’t know how, unless iframes are allowed.