I have seen many times an issue that some page demand function but other should be working only on particular pages.

As it is compressed file for Javascript, it contains code and function but it will report an error on all pages where it is missing functionality quoted inside Javascript. Can be managed one line to work without an error we do not need?

An example:

Tooltips = { init: function() { jQuery(".myid").popover( { trigger: "hover", placement: 'right' } ); } }