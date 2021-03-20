Pop-out Element (google map) on mobile?

JavaScript
I have a directory section on my site. The top section is a full-width google map to show the listings. That’s fine on desktop, but on mobile I would rather hide it until the user clicks to open it.

It takes up a lot of the viewport, and in general, I don’t really like google maps on mobile… Still, it’s a neat feature, and it’s part of the DOM, anywya, so I want to include it, somehow.

Does anybody have a good way to handle this? The best I can think of is a button with fixed position and then have the map pop out into fullscreen.

Note: The picture below shows OpenStreetMap, but the production version will be Google Maps.

mobile map search

Do it in the same way that you have managed the hamburger. The routines will be almost the same.

I agree with Paul. Just use a media query. Setup the media query so that if the width is for mobile, it hides the map and presents some kind of toggle to toggle it open. Much like your hamburger menu does there (the three horizontal lines).

Once the user hits the toggle, you can open the map element, size it however you like for the mobile device (again governed by media queries) and be off to the races.

I was going to say the same thing, but he beat me to it. :slight_smile:

Hi @jeremy58, sure you could just hide it by setting it to display: none initially, or translate it out of the viewport for a neat sliding effect…

HTML

<iframe
  id="google-maps"
  loading="lazy"
  allowfullscreen
  src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/place?key=YOUR_API_KEY&q=Mainz">
</iframe>
<button id="toggle-button">toggle</button>

CSS

#google-maps {
  position: fixed;
  border: 0;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
  transform: translateX(-100vw);
  transition: transform .2s ease;
}

#google-maps.show {
  transform: translateX(0);
}

#toggle-button {
  position: fixed;
  top: 1em;
  right: 1em;
}

JS

const maps = document.getElementById('google-maps')
const toggle = document.getElementById('toggle-button')

toggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
  maps.classList.toggle('show')
})

Of course, this will also unnecessarily load the iframe if the user never chooses to view the map; to avoid this you might also set the iframe source after the first toggle:

HTML

<iframe
  id="google-maps"
  loading="lazy"
  allowfullscreen
  data-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/place?key=YOUR_API_KEY&q=Mainz">
</iframe>
<button id="toggle-button">toggle</button>

JS

const maps = document.getElementById('google-maps')
const toggle = document.getElementById('toggle-button')

function showMap () {
  maps.classList.toggle('show')
}

toggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
  if (!maps.src) {
    maps.src = maps.dataset.src
    maps.addEventListener('load', showMap)
  } else {
    showMap()
  }
})

Edit: x-x-post ^^

As for the hamburger menu, that’s actually included as part of the theme.

So you’re saying something like

@media only screen and (max-width:767px) {
.map:not (.open-map) {display:none}
}

.map.open-map {display:block; position:fixed; height:100vh; width;100vw}

Then just add a button to add/remove .open-map from the .map container?

There should be no space between :not and the open bracket.

You probably just need .map anyway unless there is a specificity reason you added the :not pseudo class.

Okay that all makes sense.

The next issue I am having is that I don’t have access to easily modify the code that spits out the map (it’s part of a Wordpress Plugin), so I’m basically stuck with a fixed position button that will sit on top of the map once it’s open…

Well if you can identify the elements and its classes that the plugin uses to create the map, everything we have been saying would be CSS styles that you can put in your styles.css and shouldn’t have to touch the plugin itself.

If the map is inserted using a shortcode too, you could probably wrap the shortcode with a container div tag and use that to then base some styles off of. Might make things a bit simpler.

Edit: Btw, make sure not to touch the plugin code because it will probably be overwritten on next plugin update.

I’m pulling my hair out with this. I can’t make heads or tails with what elements need to be changed for this to work.

