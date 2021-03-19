Pop-out Element (google map) on mobile?

I have a directory section on my site. The top section is a full-width google map to show the listings. That’s fine on desktop, but on mobile I would rather hide it until the user clicks to open it.

It takes up a lot of the viewport, and in general, I don’t really like google maps on mobile… Still, it’s a neat feature, and it’s part of the DOM, anywya, so I want to include it, somehow.

Does anybody have a good way to handle this? The best I can think of is a button with fixed position and then have the map pop out into fullscreen.

Note: The picture below shows OpenStreetMap, but the production version will be Google Maps.