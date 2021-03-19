Pop-out Element (google map) on mobile?

Hi @jeremy58, sure you could just hide it by setting it to
display: none initially, or translate it out of the viewport for a neat sliding effect…
HTML
<iframe
id="google-maps"
loading="lazy"
allowfullscreen
src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/place?key=YOUR_API_KEY&q=Mainz">
</iframe>
<button id="toggle-button">toggle</button>
CSS
#google-maps {
position: fixed;
border: 0;
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
transform: translateX(-100vw);
transition: transform .2s ease;
}
#google-maps.show {
transform: translateX(0);
}
#toggle-button {
position: fixed;
top: 1em;
right: 1em;
}
JS
const maps = document.getElementById('google-maps')
const toggle = document.getElementById('toggle-button')
toggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
maps.classList.toggle('show')
})
Of course, this will also unnecessarily load the iframe if the user never chooses to view the map; to avoid this you might also set the iframe source after the first toggle:
HTML
<iframe
id="google-maps"
loading="lazy"
allowfullscreen
data-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/place?key=YOUR_API_KEY&q=Mainz">
</iframe>
<button id="toggle-button">toggle</button>
JS
const maps = document.getElementById('google-maps')
const toggle = document.getElementById('toggle-button')
function showMap () {
maps.classList.toggle('show')
}
toggle.addEventListener('click', () => {
if (!maps.src) {
maps.src = maps.dataset.src
maps.addEventListener('load', showMap)
} else {
showMap()
}
})
