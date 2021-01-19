Pomodoro passing 28 out of 29

Passing 28 out of 29, for the Pomodor at FreeCodeCamp.com
I don’t understand why it’s failing on number 8 under #Content.
It seems to be about the formatting…
I’ve tried a few variations and finally borrowed the one from the sample, earlier versions were saying 00 should be 60, now it’s saying it’s timed out after 2000 ms. But I don’t understand what I should be trying to do differently.
repo
live demo, be sure to use the NavBar to get to quote
use the hamburger menu on the top left and select Pomodoro to run the test suite, they say it’s designed for Chrome and may encounter bugs in other browsers.
Pomodoro.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { Button, Container, Row, Col } from 'react-bootstrap';
import './Pomodor.css';
export class Pomodoro extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// Initial State
this.state = {
tglStart: "Start",
tglVariant: 'btn-success pomodoro-pad slab',
timeLft: 1500,
timeWorkSession: 1500,
timeBreak: 300,
clicks: 0,
onBreak: false,
show: true,
audio: document.getElementById("beep")
};
// This binding is necessary to make `this` work in the callback
// this.setToggleOnOff = this.setToggleOnOff.bind(this);
// or not necessary if using an arrow function..
}
static propTypes = {
tglStart: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
tglVariant: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
timeLft: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
timeWorkSession: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
timeBreak: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
};
incrementBreak = () => {
let { timeBreak } = this.state;
if (timeBreak < 3600) {
this.setState({
timeBreak: timeBreak + 60,
timeLft: timeBreak + 60
});
}
};
incrementWorkSession = () => {
let { timeWorkSession } = this.state;
if (timeWorkSession < 3600) {
this.setState({
timeWorkSession: timeWorkSession + 60,
timeLft: timeWorkSession + 60
});
}
};
decrementBreak = () => {
let { timeBreak } = this.state;
if (timeBreak > 61) {
this.setState({
timeBreak: timeBreak - 60,
timeLft: timeBreak - 60
});
}
};
decrementWorkSession = () => {
let { timeWorkSession } = this.state;
if (timeWorkSession > 61) {
this.setState({
timeWorkSession: timeWorkSession - 60,
timeLft: timeWorkSession - 60
});
}
};
setReset = () => {
// Clearing the interval
let audio = document.getElementById("beep");
clearInterval(this.interval);
this.setState({
tglVariant: 'btn-success pomodoro-pad slab',
timeWorkSession: 1500,
tglStart: "Start",
timeBreak: 300,
timeLft: 1500,
onBreak: false,
show: true,
});
audio.pause();
audio.currentTime = 0;
};
setToggleOnOff = () => {
let { tglStart, timeWorkSession } = this.state;
if (tglStart === "Start") {
this.interval = setInterval(this.countDown, 1000);
this.setState({
tglStart: "Pause",
tglVariant: 'btn-warning pomodoro-pad slab',
timeLeft: timeWorkSession,
});
} else {
this.setState({
tglStart: "Start",
tglVariant: 'btn-success pomodoro-pad slab',
});
// Clearing the interval
clearInterval(this.interval);
}
};
countDown = () => {
let { onBreak, timeBreak, timeLft, timeWorkSession } = this.state;
// If the time reach 0 then we display Buzzzz! alert.
let audio = document.getElementById("beep");
if (timeLft === 0) {
this.setState({
onBreak: !onBreak
});
audio.play();
if (!onBreak) {
this.setState({
timeLft: timeBreak,
});
} else {
this.setState({
timeLft: timeWorkSession,
});
}
// clearInterval(this.interval);
} else {
// We decrease the time second by second
this.setState({
timeLft: this.state.timeLft - 1
});
}
};
displayTimer(seconds) {
// Formatting the time into mm:ss
const m = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 / 60);
const s = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 % 60);
return `${m < 10 ? '0' : ''}${m}:${s < 10 ? '0' : ''}${s}`;
}
displayHack(seconds) {
// Formatting the time into mm:ss
// const m = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 / 60);
const m = seconds / 60;
const s = seconds % 3600 % 60;
return `${m}:${s < 10 ? '0' : ''}${s}`;
}
displayMinutes(seconds) {
// Formatting the time into mm:ss
// const m = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 / 60);
const m = seconds / 60;
// const s = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 % 60);
return `${m}`;
}
clockify = (tme) => {
let minutes = Math.floor(tme / 60);
let seconds = tme - minutes * 60;
seconds = seconds < 10 ? '0' + seconds : seconds;
minutes = minutes < 10 ? '0' + minutes : minutes;
return minutes + ':' + seconds;
};
render() {
let { onBreak, tglStart, tglVariant, timeBreak, timeLft, timeWorkSession } = this.state;
return (
<Container>
<h4>
<a
className="App-link"
href="https://www.freecodecamp.org/learn/front-end-libraries/front-end-libraries-projects/build-a-25--5-clockhttps://www.freecodecamp.org/learn/front-end-libraries/front-end-libraries-projects/build-a-25--5-clock"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
title="25 + 5 Clock"
>
<i className="fas fa-hourglass-start"></i> 25 + 5 Clock <i className="fas fa-hourglass-half"></i>
</a>
</h4>
<Row className="justify-content-center">
{/* increments */}
<Col
as={Button}
variant="success"
id="break-increment"
className="pomodoro-pad"
onClick={this.incrementBreak}
xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
>
<i class="fas fa-plus-circle">
</i>
</Col>
<Col
as={Button}
variant="success"
id="session-increment"
className="pomodoro-pad"
onClick={this.incrementWorkSession}
xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
>
<i class="fas fa-plus-circle">
</i>
</Col>
</Row>
<Row className="justify-content-center">
{/* Break /counnt/counnt /Work */}
<Col
as={Button}
id="break-label"
variant={onBreak ? "warning" : "dark"}
className="pomodoro-pad slab"
xs={3} sm={3} md={2} lg={2}
>
<h5>
Break
</h5>
</Col>
<Col
as={Button}
variant="dark"
id="break-length"
className="pomodoro-pad"
xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
>
<h5>
{/* {onBreak ? "on Break" : "at Work"} */}
{this.displayMinutes(timeBreak)}
</h5>
</Col>
<Col
as={Button}
variant="dark"
id="timer-label"
className="pomodoro-pad"
xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
>
<h5>
{onBreak ? "Break" : "Work"}
<br></br>
{this.displayMinutes(timeWorkSession)}
</h5>
</Col>
<Col
as={Button}
variant={onBreak ? "dark" : "warning"}
id="session-label"
className="pomodoro-pad slab"
xs={3} sm={3} md={2} lg={2}
>
<h5>
Work
</h5>
</Col>
</Row>
<Row className="justify-content-center">
{/* decrements */}
<Col
as={Button}
variant="info"
id="break-decrement"
className="pomodoro-pad"
onClick={this.decrementBreak}
xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
>
<i class="fas fa-minus-square">
</i>
</Col>
<Col
as={Button}
variant="info"
id="session-decrement"
className="pomodoro-pad"
onClick={this.decrementWorkSession}
xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
>
<i class="fas fa-minus-square">
</i>
</Col>
</Row>
<Row className="justify-content-center">
{/* display */}
<Col
as="h1"
id="time-left"
variant="warning"
xs={5} sm={4} md={3} lg={2}
className="pomodoro-pad pomo-display"
>
<h1 className="slab">
{/* 8. I can see an element with corresponding id="time-left". NOTE: Paused or running, the value in this field should always be displayed in mm:ss format (i.e. 25:00). */}
{/* time-left is not formatted correctly: expected '00' to equal '60' */}
{this.clockify(timeLft)}
<h6>
{/* {this.displayTimer(timeLft)}
<br></br>
{this.displayHack(timeLft)}
<br></br>
{this.displayMinutes(timeLft)}
<br></br> */}
{/* {this.clockify()} */}
</h6>
</h1>
</Col>
<Col
as={Button}
variant="dark"
id="session-length"
className="pomodoro-pad"
xs={3} sm={2} md={2} lg={1}
>
<h5>
{this.displayMinutes(timeLft)}
</h5>
</Col>
</Row>
<Row className="justify-content-center">
{/* start, stop & reset */}
<Col
as={Button}
id="start_stop"
className={tglVariant}
xs={5} sm={4} md={3} lg={2}
onClick={this.setToggleOnOff}
>
<h5>
{tglStart}
</h5>
</Col>
<Col
id="reset"
as={Button}
onClick={this.setReset}
xs={3} sm={2} md={2} lg={1}
className="pomodoro-pad slab"
>
<h5>
Reset
</h5>
</Col>
</Row>
<audio
id="beep"
// controls
src="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate/blob/master/src/components/pages/pomodoro/440957__l-q__coin-3.wav?raw=true">
Your browser does not support the
<code>audio</code> element.
</audio>
<br></br>
<h5>
<a
className="App-link"
href="https://www.twitch.tv/collections/Z-WfaCrBVBZa9w"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
title="These Episodes on Twitch I'm working on the Pomodor timer for FreeCodeCamp using ReactBootstrap"
>
<i className="fab fa-twitch"></i> These Episodes on Twitch <i className="fab fa-twitch"></i>
</a>
</h5>
</Container>
);
}
}
export default Pomodoro;