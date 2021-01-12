Pomodoro passing 28 out of 29

JavaScript
#1

Passing 28 out of 29, for the Pomodor at FreeCodeCamp.com

I don’t understand why it’s failing on number 8 under #Content.
It seems to be about the formatting…
I’ve tried a few variations and finally borrowed the one from the sample, earlier versions were saying 00 should be 60, now it’s saying it’s timed out after 2000 ms. But I don’t understand what I should be trying to do differently.

repo
live demo, be sure to use the NavBar to get to quote
use the hamburger menu on the top left and select Pomodoro to run the test suite, they say it’s designed for Chrome and may encounter bugs in other browsers.

Pomodoro.js

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { Button, Container, Row, Col } from 'react-bootstrap';
import './Pomodor.css';

export class Pomodoro extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    // Initial State
    this.state = {
      tglStart: "Start",
      tglVariant: 'btn-success pomodoro-pad slab',
      timeLft: 1500,
      timeWorkSession: 1500,
      timeBreak: 300,
      clicks: 0,
      onBreak: false,
      show: true,
      audio: document.getElementById("beep")
    };
    // This binding is necessary to make `this` work in the callback
    // this.setToggleOnOff = this.setToggleOnOff.bind(this);
    // or not necessary if using an arrow function..
  }

  static propTypes = {
    tglStart: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
    tglVariant: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
    timeLft: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
    timeWorkSession: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
    timeBreak: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
  };

  incrementBreak = () => {
    let { timeBreak } = this.state;
    if (timeBreak < 3600) {
      this.setState({
        timeBreak: timeBreak + 60,
        timeLft: timeBreak + 60
      });
    }
  };

  incrementWorkSession = () => {
    let { timeWorkSession } = this.state;
    if (timeWorkSession < 3600) {
      this.setState({
        timeWorkSession: timeWorkSession + 60,
        timeLft: timeWorkSession + 60
      });
    }
  };

  decrementBreak = () => {
    let { timeBreak } = this.state;
    if (timeBreak > 61) {
      this.setState({
        timeBreak: timeBreak - 60,
        timeLft: timeBreak - 60
      });
    }
  };

  decrementWorkSession = () => {
    let { timeWorkSession } = this.state;
    if (timeWorkSession > 61) {
      this.setState({
        timeWorkSession: timeWorkSession - 60,
        timeLft: timeWorkSession - 60
      });
    }
  };

  setReset = () => {
    // Clearing the interval
    let audio = document.getElementById("beep");
    clearInterval(this.interval);
    this.setState({
      tglVariant: 'btn-success pomodoro-pad slab',
      timeWorkSession: 1500,
      tglStart: "Start",
      timeBreak: 300,
      timeLft: 1500,
      onBreak: false,
      show: true,
    });
    audio.pause();
    audio.currentTime = 0;
  };

  setToggleOnOff = () => {
    let { tglStart, timeWorkSession } = this.state;
    if (tglStart === "Start") {
      this.interval = setInterval(this.countDown, 1000);
      this.setState({
        tglStart: "Pause",
        tglVariant: 'btn-warning pomodoro-pad slab',
        timeLeft: timeWorkSession,
      });
    } else {
      this.setState({
        tglStart: "Start",
        tglVariant: 'btn-success pomodoro-pad slab',
      });
      // Clearing the interval
      clearInterval(this.interval);
    }
  };

  countDown = () => {
    let { onBreak, timeBreak, timeLft, timeWorkSession } = this.state;
    // If the time reach 0 then we display Buzzzz! alert.
    let audio = document.getElementById("beep");
    if (timeLft === 0) {
      this.setState({
        onBreak: !onBreak
      });
      audio.play();
      if (!onBreak) {
        this.setState({
          timeLft: timeBreak,
        });
      } else {
        this.setState({
          timeLft: timeWorkSession,
        });
      }
      // clearInterval(this.interval);
    } else {
      // We decrease the time second by second
      this.setState({
        timeLft: this.state.timeLft - 1
      });
    }
  };

  displayTimer(seconds) {
    // Formatting the time into mm:ss
    const m = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 / 60);
    const s = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 % 60);

    return `${m < 10 ? '0' : ''}${m}:${s < 10 ? '0' : ''}${s}`;
  }

  displayHack(seconds) {
    // Formatting the time into mm:ss
    // const m = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 / 60);
    const m = seconds / 60;
    const s = seconds % 3600 % 60;

    return `${m}:${s < 10 ? '0' : ''}${s}`;
  }

  displayMinutes(seconds) {
    // Formatting the time into mm:ss
    // const m = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 / 60);
    const m = seconds / 60;
    // const s = Math.floor(seconds % 3600 % 60);

    return `${m}`;
  }
  clockify = (tme) => {
    let minutes = Math.floor(tme / 60);
    let seconds = tme - minutes * 60;
    seconds = seconds < 10 ? '0' + seconds : seconds;
    minutes = minutes < 10 ? '0' + minutes : minutes;
    return minutes + ':' + seconds;
  };

  render() {
    let { onBreak, tglStart, tglVariant, timeBreak, timeLft, timeWorkSession } = this.state;
    return (
      <Container>
        <h4>
          <a
            className="App-link"
            href="https://www.freecodecamp.org/learn/front-end-libraries/front-end-libraries-projects/build-a-25--5-clockhttps://www.freecodecamp.org/learn/front-end-libraries/front-end-libraries-projects/build-a-25--5-clock"
            target="_blank"
            rel="noopener noreferrer"
            title="25 + 5 Clock"
          >
            <i className="fas  fa-hourglass-start"></i> 25 + 5 Clock <i className="fas  fa-hourglass-half"></i>
          </a>
        </h4>
        <Row className="justify-content-center">
          {/* increments */}
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant="success"
            id="break-increment"
            className="pomodoro-pad"
            onClick={this.incrementBreak}
            xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
          >
            <i class="fas fa-plus-circle">
            </i>
          </Col>
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant="success"
            id="session-increment"
            className="pomodoro-pad"
            onClick={this.incrementWorkSession}
            xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
          >
            <i class="fas fa-plus-circle">
            </i>
          </Col>
        </Row>
        <Row className="justify-content-center">
          {/* Break /counnt/counnt /Work */}
          <Col
            as={Button}
            id="break-label"
            variant={onBreak ? "warning" : "dark"}
            className="pomodoro-pad slab"
            xs={3} sm={3} md={2} lg={2}
          >
            <h5>
              Break
          </h5>
          </Col>
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant="dark"
            id="break-length"
            className="pomodoro-pad"
            xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
          >
            <h5>
              {/* {onBreak ? "on Break" : "at Work"} */}
              {this.displayMinutes(timeBreak)}
            </h5>
          </Col>
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant="dark"
            id="timer-label"
            className="pomodoro-pad"
            xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
          >
            <h5>
              {onBreak ? "Break" : "Work"}
              <br></br>
              {this.displayMinutes(timeWorkSession)}
            </h5>
          </Col>
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant={onBreak ? "dark" : "warning"}
            id="session-label"
            className="pomodoro-pad slab"
            xs={3} sm={3} md={2} lg={2}
          >
            <h5>
              Work
          </h5>
          </Col>
        </Row>
        <Row className="justify-content-center">
          {/* decrements */}
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant="info"
            id="break-decrement"
            className="pomodoro-pad"
            onClick={this.decrementBreak}
            xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
          >
            <i class="fas fa-minus-square">
            </i>
          </Col>
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant="info"
            id="session-decrement"
            className="pomodoro-pad"
            onClick={this.decrementWorkSession}
            xs={2} sm={1} md={1} lg={1}
          >
            <i class="fas fa-minus-square">
            </i>
          </Col>
        </Row>
        <Row className="justify-content-center">
          {/* display */}
          <Col
            as="h1"
            id="time-left"
            variant="warning"
            xs={5} sm={4} md={3} lg={2}
            className="pomodoro-pad pomo-display"
          >
            <h1 className="slab">
              {/* 8. I can see an element with corresponding id="time-left". NOTE: Paused or running, the value in this field should always be displayed in mm:ss format (i.e. 25:00). */}
              {/* time-left is not formatted correctly: expected '00' to equal '60' */}
              {this.clockify(timeLft)}
              <h6>
                {/* {this.displayTimer(timeLft)}
                <br></br>
                {this.displayHack(timeLft)}
                <br></br>
                {this.displayMinutes(timeLft)}
                <br></br> */}
                {/* {this.clockify()} */}
              </h6>
            </h1>
          </Col>
          <Col
            as={Button}
            variant="dark"
            id="session-length"
            className="pomodoro-pad"
            xs={3} sm={2} md={2} lg={1}
          >
            <h5>
              {this.displayMinutes(timeLft)}
            </h5>
          </Col>
        </Row>
        <Row className="justify-content-center">
          {/* start, stop & reset */}
          <Col
            as={Button}
            id="start_stop"
            className={tglVariant}
            xs={5} sm={4} md={3} lg={2}
            onClick={this.setToggleOnOff}
          >
            <h5>
              {tglStart}
            </h5>
          </Col>
          <Col
            id="reset"
            as={Button}
            onClick={this.setReset}
            xs={3} sm={2} md={2} lg={1}
            className="pomodoro-pad slab"
          >
            <h5>
              Reset
            </h5>
          </Col>
        </Row>
        <audio
          id="beep"
          // controls
          src="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate/blob/master/src/components/pages/pomodoro/440957__l-q__coin-3.wav?raw=true">
          Your browser does not support the
            <code>audio</code> element.
        </audio>
        <br></br>
        <h5>
          <a
            className="App-link"
            href="https://www.twitch.tv/collections/Z-WfaCrBVBZa9w"
            target="_blank"
            rel="noopener noreferrer"
            title="These Episodes on Twitch I'm working on the Pomodor timer for FreeCodeCamp using ReactBootstrap"
          >
            <i className="fab fa-twitch"></i> These Episodes on Twitch <i className="fab fa-twitch"></i>
          </a>
        </h5>
      </Container>
    );
  }
}

export default Pomodoro;
#2

ok, never-mind… I just got it to pass!

#3

Mind sharing your solution for those reading along?

#4

I could take a wild stab and say one of #8’s test cases is to stick 60 minutes on the clock, which in his code would be rendered as 3600 % 3600 / 60 = 0. The solution being not to modulo the seconds while calculating minutes (or, alternatively, modulo by 6000, and stick to the ‘mm’ part of the timer by allowing up to 99 minutes and 59 seconds on the clock).

By the by - moduloing a number twice is dangerous practice. Getting the number of seconds is a straight modulo 60, don’t mess around with modulo’ing by 3600 first. (if that number had been something that wasn’t itself a multiple of 60, you could end up skewing your answer.)

#5

I moved the id down to the h1 tag, but more importantly, this seems to be the only test that cared if I was on Chrome instead of Firefox. Even what is passing now, fails on Firefox while passing on Chrome, but this is the only test that it has done that to me on.

#6

Can we investigate why it’s not passing on Chrome?

#7

It does pass in Chrome, I usually use FireFox locally… but the automation at freeCodeCamp states upfront that it targets Chrome first. It’s just that all my other tests in FireFox have been sufficient. After passing locally in Chrome I submitted it and it passed at freeCodeCamp. I got my certificate and have started on the next one

#8

Okay, so why does it fail on Firefox? Can we investigate and possibly learn something from that issue?