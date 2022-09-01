Specialityvalve is a Pneumatic Actuated Valve Manufacturer in India. For the pneumatic control valve, it is the mechanism that transforms energy into mechanical motion. The kind of actuator that is employed to describe this. This particular sort of valve is very strong, quick, and durable. Additionally, they offer a great deal of dependability and functionality. These valves include independent force and speed controls that are simple to change.

The actuator doubles the torque of a typical pneumatic actuator by using a quarter-turn rack and pinion.

The main purpose of a pneumatic valve, also known as a directional control valve, is to change the direction of airflow. These valves can maintain a steady pressure. Pneumatic valves are available in many categories and in a wide range of configurations. Pneumatic valves are categorised according to their type, style, design philosophy, mode of operation, function, size, and application. The pneumatic valve is capable of a wide range of operations, including accurate proportional control of pressure and flow as well as turning on and off a single flow route. A control function, which may be characterised as the valve acting in any process or controlling a quantity, is present in the majority of pneumatic valves.

The type of actuation—manual, mechanical, hydraulic, or pneumatic—can help us determine how much control energy is required for a given control function.

Characteristics of the Pneumatic Actuated Valve:

Superior corrosion resistance Balanced forces Fast action

Types of Pneumatic Actuated Valve:

Pneumatic Actuated Gate Valve Pneumatic Actuated Ball Valve Pneumatic Actuated Butterfly Valve Pneumatic Actuated Knife Gate Valve

Configuration of a Pneumatic Actuator:

4-20 Mamp Pneumatic single-acting actuators Pneumatic double-acting actuators Pneumatic rotary actuators Pneumatic Scotch and Yoke actuators Pressure: 228 bar

Applications of Pneumatic Actuated Valve:

Water treatment industry Energy industry Power industry Chemical industry

Description:

Body Material:** CF8M, CF8, SS316, WCB, WC6, WCC, LCB, LCC, SS304, SS316, Cast Iron, Ductile iron.

Class: 150 to 2500

Pressure: PN6 to PN450

Size: ½” to 72”

Ends: Flanged, Buttweld, Socket weld, Threaded, Water, Lug

Standards: ASME, API6D, API607, DIN, BS, ANSI.

Operation: Pneumatic actuated

Pneumatic Actuator details-

Torque – 3 – 9000 nm Operating pressure- 8 Bar Port Connection-NPT1.4” Mounting Base-ISO5211 Temperature–20°C - +80°C

Visit:

https://www.specialityvalve.com/product-category/pneumatic-actuated-valves/