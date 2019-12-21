Plugin Recommendations

Hi Everyone,
Looking for a bit of advise.
I need to find WordPress plugin/plugins that does the following with Contact Form 7
Applies a Unique auto incrementing reference number to each form submission
Sends email to the admin of the website
Requires admin approval to add the completed contact form 7 to the Database
Records need to be editable in the backend of the website
Export individual records into a PDF
Customise the PDF with the logo of the business
I have some intermediate knowledge of PHP so I’m happy to extend plugins if need be.
Any help or advise would be awesome.
Cheers
Robert