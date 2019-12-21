Plugin Recommendations

Hi Everyone,

Looking for a bit of advise.

I need to find WordPress plugin/plugins that does the following with Contact Form 7

Applies a Unique auto incrementing reference number to each form submission

Sends email to the admin of the website

Requires admin approval to add the completed contact form 7 to the Database

Records need to be editable in the backend of the website

Export individual records into a PDF

Customise the PDF with the logo of the business

I have some intermediate knowledge of PHP so I’m happy to extend plugins if need be.

Any help or advise would be awesome.

Cheers

Robert