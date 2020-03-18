Pls guide me to become FullStack Developer

Agree. In fact Ill take it one step further. As serverless progresses, cloud will become more and more of a thing. Frankly I was a bit shocked when we started moving our stuff to AWS. At my place of work, here is what a full sack should know:

.Net, C#, AWS, Git, html, css/ sass, Javascript(ES6), React, Redux, Sagas, Webpack, Jest / Enzyme… plus some other things I’m sure to forget.

TECHNICALLY, I’m a front-end developer. My day to day job revolves me working on the front end of the site, that being said. Recently we added a new / updated part to the page that runs off of GraphQlLwith Apollo server sitting on top of and Express server in node inside a Docker container in AWS. I built the whole thing from server to css, so what does that actually make me?? At home for projects I set up a LOT of MERN (Mongo, Express, React, Node) projects… again, what does that make me? Its all JS, so since I don’t know a “backend language”, am I not full stack? I also set up JAMstack sites (Javascript, API’s, Markup), where I don’t even have to worry about a server.

zee: zee: Some people would probably also say you need html and css. Yeah… its good to have but honestly having a back-end, front-end, and cloud technology is more than enough.

Nope 100% not true. You want a “full stack” job (whatever that means now a days), you should DEFINITELY know this stuff. One of the smartest guys I worked with was a whiz with the backend and React, but (and admittedly) couldn’t do CSS and didn’t have a full grasp of semantic markup, so never got thru to “full stack”.

zee: zee: Not to mention employers won’t be testing you on html and css beyond some basics

Again 100% not true. We most definitely want to see if you know whats up with this as well. All this being said my ACTUAL advise is to pick one or the other. Its hard enough keeping up with the ever changing front end landscape, adding back end to it would just add to the load.

Here’s a little site covering what I was speaking on:

Ooops I guess we’re full-stack developers