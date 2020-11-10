Please review my website I did for a dummy client

Welcome to the forums, @nswnsw4.

I find it very hard to offer any kind of useful feedback on an image. A website is for interacting with, and trying to guess how well it would work from an image is a bit like trying to guess what those sandwiches would taste like just by looking at them!

I’m not a fan of sites which require a lot of scrolling for very little information, but I do like the green and white colour scheme, which seems to work well. However, the white text on the green background has insufficient contrast to be accessible. See https://webaim.org/articles/contrast/ and https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/.

Your “Subscribe to us” form is missing a “submit” button. I also dislike sites which want me to “subscribe” without making it clear what I’m signing up for. Quarterly newsletters? Monthly special offers? Daily updates? I realise this is a dummy site for an imaginary business, but it’s a point to think about.