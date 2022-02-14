Please recommend codeless testing automation IDE

I don’t know if you can really get away from totally codeless because usually you write a little logic to tell the test suite how to actually test something. In other words “Go here, click button with a class of ‘btn’ but only if it is green. etc.”

Having said that, have you tried Selenium IDE’s recording feature? It allows you to create a project, start a recording, have you click around on a site and it will record the steps to form the test. Once you are done, you stop the recording and it will have generated a complete test.

Now granted the tests might have a little coding logic at times, but if you are looking to automate a standard process and capture it as a test you can automate, this might be the ticket. It is a simple free browser extension for Chrome and Firefox. Here is the link to the get started page to show you how to get running.