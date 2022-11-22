PLEASE HELP: Popup Modal onload fires and then when closed will not fire again for minimum of 30 minutes?

index:Document
<button id="modal-btn" class="button">Click Here</button>
This is my modal
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Nulla repellendus nisi, sunt consectetur ipsa velit repudiandae aperiam modi quisquam nihil nam asperiores doloremque mollitia dolor deleniti quibusdam nemo commodi ab.
Modal Footer
CSS:
/* .center{
text-align:center;
}
.row{
margin:0;
}
.overlay{
display: none;
position: relative;
background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
width: 100%;
height: 100vh;
}
.close{
position: absolute;
top: 2%;
right: 2%;
font-size: 3em;
border: none;
background: transparent;
color: #fff;
font-weight: bolder;
}
#x-mas-parade{
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%,-50%);
}
*/
:root {
–modal-duration: 1s;
–modal-color: #428bca;
}
body {
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
background: #f4f4f4;
font-size: 17px;
line-height: 1.6;
display: flex;
height: 100vh;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.button {
background: #428bca;
padding: 1em 2em;
color: #fff;
border: 0;
border-radius: 5px;
cursor: pointer;
display: none;
}
.button:hover {
background: #3876ac;
}
.modal {
display: none;
position: fixed;
z-index: 1;
left: 0;
top: 0;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
overflow: auto;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
.modal-content {
margin: 10% auto;
width: 60%;
box-shadow: 0 5px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 7px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.17);
animation-name: modalopen;
animation-duration: var(–modal-duration);
}
.modal-header h2,
.modal-footer h3 {
margin: 0;
}
.modal-header {
background: var(–modal-color);
padding: 15px;
color: #fff;
border-top-left-radius: 5px;
border-top-right-radius: 5px;
}
.modal-body {
padding: 10px 20px;
background: #fff;
}
.modal-footer {
background: var(–modal-color);
padding: 10px;
color: #fff;
text-align: center;
border-bottom-left-radius: 5px;
border-bottom-right-radius: 5px;
}
.close {
color: #ccc;
float: right;
font-size: 30px;
color: #fff;
}
.close:hover,
.close:focus {
color: #000;
text-decoration: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
@keyframes modalopen {
from {
opacity: 0;
}
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
JS:
// Get DOM Elements
const modal = document.querySelector(‘#my-modal’);
const modalBtn = document.querySelector(‘#modal-btn’);
const closeBtn = document.querySelector(‘.close’);
// Events
modalBtn.addEventListener(‘onload’, openModal());
closeBtn.addEventListener(‘click’, closeModal);
window.addEventListener(‘click’, outsideClick);
// Open
function openModal() {
modal.style.display = ‘block’;
}
// Close
function closeModal() {
modal.style.display = ‘none’;
}
// Close If Outside Click
function outsideClick(e) {
if (e.target == modal) {
modal.style.display = ‘none’;
}
}