Please help me to get this computer game code to work correclty?

Why won’t this JavaScript code work? When I run it in Visual Studio the bird doesn’t not move up and down

and there no game over box which restarts the came.

Please see in the link below at 8 hours and 52 minutes.

var hole = document.getElementById(“hole”);

JavaScript

var game = document.getElementById(“game”);

var result = document.getElementById(“result”);

var text = document.getElementById(“text”);

var score = 0;

var jumping = 0;

hole.addEventListener(“animationiteration”,RanHole);

function RanHole(){

var random =-((Math.random()*350)+150);

hole.style.top = random+“px”;

}

var fall = setInterval(function(){

var birdTop = parseInt(window.getComputedSytle(bird).getPropertyValue(“top”));

if(jumping==0)

{

bird.style.top=(birdTop+2)+“px”;

}

var blockLeft =parseInt(window.getComputedStyle(block).getPropertyValue(“left”));

var holeTop = parseInt(window.getComputedSytle(hole).getPropertyValue(“top”));

var hTop =(500+holeTop);

if((birdTop >450||((blockLeft<50)&&(blockLeft>-50)&&((birdTop<hTop)||(birdTop>hTop+100)))

{

result.style.display=“block”;

text.innerText=‘Your final score is :${score}’;

game.style.display=“none”;

score = 0;

}

};10)

HTML Code

Game Over Restart Restart

Flappy Bird

CSS Code

*{

margin:0;

padding:0;

}

body{

background-color: cadetblue;

background-image: -webkit-repeating-linear-gradient(rgb(175,75,75),rgb(31,31,31),rgb(59,153,148));

min-height: 800px;

}

#game{

height: 500px;

width: 400px;

border: 1px solid black;

background:url(bg2.jpg) ;

background-size: cover;

margin: 1rem auto;

overflow: hidden;

}

#block{

width: 50px;

height: 500px;

background-color:blue;

position: relative;

left: 400px;

animation: block 2s linear infinite;

}

@keyframes block{

0%{

left: 400px;

}

100%{

left: -50px;

}

}

#hole{

height: 150px;

width: 50px;

background-color: yellow;

position: relative;

left: 400px;

top:-500px;

animation: block 2s linear infinite;

}

#bird{

position: fixed;

top: 100px;

height: 50px;

width: 50px

}

#bird img{

height: 50px;

width: 50px;

}