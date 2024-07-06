Please help. How can I replicate this?

Hello everyone, I’m new here, I’m actually an amateur, I don’t know much about programming, I know some basic things.

I found a fanpage on Facebook that uploads publications of prohibited content, but when I put the link of this post in Facebook debugger an image of a landscape appears

and when I click on inspect the url I get this

I see that they have a specific url for Facebook where it takes them to a page that shows a 404 error and an image of a landscape, that is what Facebook sees, therefore it does not ban their site, taking into account that their fanpage shows the photo that you upload previously and leads to pages of offers that are prohibited on Facebook.

How can I replicate what they do? I see that they make several redirects.

This is the link to the fanpage I’m talking about

I would be very grateful if anyone can help me or has any idea how I can do something similar.