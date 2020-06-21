Please give me feedback...and tell me how can i fill this white space

faizkhatri00: faizkhatri00: how can i fill this white space

Welcome to the forums, @faizkhatri00. I’m not sure what you mean by this? Are you looking for how to fix your coding so that the whitespace does not appear there? If so, could you please post the html and css of the working page.

If, as I assume because of the category you have chosen, you are asking what elements can be added to your design to fill the whitespace, an image above the About Me heading would add interest to your design. But remember that whitespace to a certain extent is a good thing, so don’t fill it up with so much that your webpage becomes cluttered and confusing.

Is there a reason why your content does not stretch the entire width of the page? Do you intend to put something in a right-hand column?

There is not much on this page right now, and I really think you will benefit more from thinking of some ideas on your own, implementing them and then asking here for feedback on your choices.