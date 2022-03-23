Please explain this JS concept

JavaScript
#1

The above page states:
“Even in a single file, inline event handlers are not a good idea. One button is OK, but what if you had 100 buttons? You’d have to add 100 attributes to the file; it would quickly turn into a maintenance nightmare. With JavaScript, you could easily add an event handler function to all the buttons on the page no matter how many there were, using something like this:”

const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('button');

for (const button of buttons) {
  button.addEventListener('click', bgChange);
}

My own question is, why would someone make all buttons on a page perform the same action (change the background color, in this example)? What is the point of this statement?

#2

Don’t forget the button elements can have id, classnames and other attributes. Here I have set a dataset attribute for each button.

<div id='buttonsContainer'>
    <button data-bg-color='blue'>Button 01</button>
    <button data-bg-color='red'>Button 02</button>
    <button data-bg-color='green'>Button 03</button>
</div>

We can then setup the event listeners as described.

const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('#buttonsContainer button');

for (const button of buttons) {
  button.addEventListener('click', bgChange);
}

You could then have a handler that reads the dataset attribute of the button clicked on and sets an elements background colour to the value.

const bgChange = function(event) {
    const currButton = event.target // the button clicked
    const container = document.getElementById('buttonsContainer')

    //  set the container's background colour to that dataset value
    //  note with datasets the name is changed from hyphenated to camel case.
    container.style.backgroundColor = currButton.dataset.bgColor
}

So that is one example that comes to mind.

A better alternative to this is to use Event Delegation. Here is a link that might be of interest.

3 Likes
#3

Wow, this opens up a whole world!

1 Like
#4

Regarding the last example of the article

<button data-toggle-id="subscribe-mail">

why is data-tgoole-id translated to?

let id = event.target.dataset.toggleId;

and not used as

let id = event.target.dataset.toggle-id;

or even

let id = event.target.dataset.toggle.id;

what in eye would make much more sense?

#5

Because that’s how it was designed to behave? Going from dashed to camel case.

There was a lot of argument about what should be done there, but they finally settled on a standard set of conventions, which are summaried at dataset - name conversion

1 Like
#6

I know but that makes it not more logical. To be consequent it has been event.target.datasetToggleId then instead of dataset.toggleId. I even see not advantage in having the dash as a camelCase replacement. why not use dataset-toggleId directly?

But I am only a dump old programmer and this was done by high tech modern Software designers…

#7

Well you wouldn’t be able to do that without wrapping the name in a string.

let id = event.target.dataset['toggle-id'];

This would suggest that id is a child property of toggle. Maybe not such a crazy idea :slight_smile:

It’s an established convention isn’t it? When setting a style property, you know that those css properties should be converted from hyphenated to camelCase e.g. background-color -> backgroundColor

I actually try and make a point now of not using camelCase in my HTML and going for hyphenation to make that distinction. As in not id='buttonsContainer' oops.