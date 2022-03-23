Please explain this JS concept

developer.mozilla.org Introduction to events - Learn web development | MDN Events are actions or occurrences that happen in the system you are programming, which the system tells you about so your code can react to them.

The above page states:

“Even in a single file, inline event handlers are not a good idea. One button is OK, but what if you had 100 buttons? You’d have to add 100 attributes to the file; it would quickly turn into a maintenance nightmare. With JavaScript, you could easily add an event handler function to all the buttons on the page no matter how many there were, using something like this:”

const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('button'); for (const button of buttons) { button.addEventListener('click', bgChange); }

My own question is, why would someone make all buttons on a page perform the same action (change the background color, in this example)? What is the point of this statement?