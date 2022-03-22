Please explain this JS concept

The above page states:
“Even in a single file, inline event handlers are not a good idea. One button is OK, but what if you had 100 buttons? You’d have to add 100 attributes to the file; it would quickly turn into a maintenance nightmare. With JavaScript, you could easily add an event handler function to all the buttons on the page no matter how many there were, using something like this:”
const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('button');
for (const button of buttons) {
button.addEventListener('click', bgChange);
}
My own question is, why would someone make all buttons on a page perform the same action (change the background color, in this example)? What is the point of this statement?