Please explain the difference between these two sets of code

HTML & CSS
#1

THIS IS A CODE I SAW written by one of the coders in u tube channel .
IN both the codes output is same

<ol>
      <li>item1</li>

    <li>item2   LIST TAG not closing

             <ol>             
                    <li>item3 </li>
                    <li>item4</li>
                      <li>item5 LIST TAG not closing
                       
                                   <ol>
                                     <li>item6</li>
                                 </ol>
                       </li>
        

                 <li>item7</li>
           </ol>

    </li>
</ol>

Okay i modified the org. code and closed the list tag there only where it needed to be closed

             <ol>
                    <li>item1</li>
                    <li>item2 </li>
                        <ol>            
                             <li>item3 </li>
                              <li>item4</li>
                              <li>item5</li>
                                      <ol>
                                         <li>item6</li>
                                     </ol>

                               <li>item7</li>
                         </ol>
                </ol>

Why he did not write the second one instead of first one?
Is the first one technically wrong or
One of the problems with html (in my opinion) is that it is very forgiving of sloppy code. So it works therefore?

What is difference between his and my code?

#2

You (and everyone else) would find it easier to understand your code if you indented your code. Of course, it’s rather difficult when you have missing opening and/or closing tags…

#3

YOu did not copy the first Order list tag .
WHy u create complexity by creating a new post .
see i again had to go back and paste the ol tag at the top!!!

#4

No, not even close. (No pun intended. :slight_smile: )

The code you quote is an example of lists nested in parent items.

That’s common in navigations with sub menus.

Edit) I wasn’t looking close enough on the closing tag typos. (No no, no pun intended. :slight_smile: )

#5

Yes that is following the valid structure.

The code in your second example is invalid.

A list is made by an initial list tag (ul or ol) and then a succession of list elements only finishing with the closing ul or ol tag.

e.g. This is valid:

<ol>
  <li></li>
  <li></li>
  <li></li>
</ol>

The only element that can be a direct child of a ul or an ol is a li element.

You cannot do this.

<ol>
  <li></li>
  <li></li>
  <div></div>
  <li></li>
</ol>

Or this:

<ol>
  <li></li>
  <li></li>
  <ol><li></li></ol>
  <li></li>
</ol>

Those 2 examples above are invalid.

However you can have whatever html you like inside the li tags (as long as its valid).

<ol>
  <li>
    <ol>
      <li></li>
    </ol>
  </li>
  <li></li>
  <li>
    <div></div>
  </li>
  <li>
    <ul>
      <li></li>
    </ul>
  </li>
</ol>

Direct children of a ul or ol can only be li tags (or html comment tags). (In the same way that you can’t have a table as a direct child of a table element. Nested tables would go inside table-cells.)

Html has strict rules to follow and even though a browser will try to error correct your bad code it doesn’t make it valid. You would have found this out before posting if you had followed my advice and checked the code you post in the w3c validator before asking questions about it :slight_smile:

#6

As has been explained to you twice already, if you have a different question, it needs to be a separate topic.

#7

I have now indented and remove all the typos.

#8

Then, what I said is now correct: :wink:

The code you quote is an example of lists nested in parent items.

That’s common in navigations with sub menus.