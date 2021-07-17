Please explain the difference between these two sets of code

m_hutley: m_hutley: you can omit the ending tag (which… is weird,

Not really. It’s more about unambiguity, if I may reason a bit.

As @PaulOB said, lists are only allowed to have list items as children (which is logical for a list). And list items can have block elements as direct children, e.g. divs and para and lists, but not another list item.

So in order to have lists working as lists, instead of breaking the rendering, a new list item will automatically close the current item and an end tag assumed (virtual inserted by the browser). So it is allowed to omit the end tag, which could be practical in case of generated content.

Another example; a paragraph is a block that can’t contain or nest block elements, so when a new block is started (e.g. a new paragraph) the current paragraph is interrupted and automatically closed, its end tag is assumed and thus allowed to be omitted. This could also be practical in cases with generated content.

Personally I believe the rule that inline and block elements should not be siblings has similar reasons; to make rendering logical for the hard working browser.