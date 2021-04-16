Please explain the difference between these two sets of code

torresjit100: torresjit100: <li>item2 LIST TAG not closing <ol>

Yes that is following the valid structure.

The code in your second example is invalid.

A list is made by an initial list tag (ul or ol) and then a succession of list elements only finishing with the closing ul or ol tag.

e.g. This is valid:

<ol> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> </ol>

The only element that can be a direct child of a ul or an ol is a li element.

You cannot do this.

<ol> <li></li> <li></li> <div></div> <li></li> </ol>

Or this:

<ol> <li></li> <li></li> <ol><li></li></ol> <li></li> </ol>

Those 2 examples above are invalid.

However you can have whatever html you like inside the li tags (as long as its valid).

<ol> <li> <ol> <li></li> </ol> </li> <li></li> <li> <div></div> </li> <li> <ul> <li></li> </ul> </li> </ol>

Direct children of a ul or ol can only be li tags (or html comment tags). (In the same way that you can’t have a table as a direct child of a table element. Nested tables would go inside table-cells.)

Html has strict rules to follow and even though a browser will try to error correct your bad code it doesn’t make it valid. You would have found this out before posting if you had followed my advice and checked the code you post in the w3c validator before asking questions about it