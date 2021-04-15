Please explain the difference between these two sets of code

THIS IS A CODE I SAW written by one of the coders in u tube channel .
IN both the codes output is same

<ol>
<li>item1</li>

<li>item2         LIST TAG not closing

<ol>             
   <li>item3 </li>
    <li>item4</li>
<ol>             
<li>item5         LIST TAG not closing
<ol>
<li>item6</li>
</ol>

</li>

<li>item7</li>
</ol>

</li>

</ol>

Okay i modified the org. code and closed the list tag there only where it needed to be closed

<li>item1</li>
<li>item2 </li>
<ol>            
<li>item3 </li>
<li>item4</li>
<ol>             
<li>item5</li>
<ol>
<li>item6</li>
</ol>
</li>
<li>item7</li>
</ol>
</li>
</ol>

Why he did not write the second one insted of first one?
Is the first one technically wrong or
One of the problems with html (in my opinion) is that it is very forgiving of sloppy code. So it works therefore?

What is difference between his and my code?

You (and everyone else) would find it easier to understand your code if you indented your code. Of course, it’s rather difficult when you have missing opening and/or closing tags…